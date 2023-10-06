Name Sharon Stone Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Acting, Producing, Modeling Gender Female Date of Birth Mar 10, 1958 Age 65 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer, Fashion Model, Voice Actor

Sharon Stone has delivered a plethora of critically acclaimed performances over the years and all that has helped her accrue a considerable fortune. She was first seen in the 1992 hit "Basic Instinct", in which she played the femme fatale. Her portrayal of the character cemented her position in the industry. Stone stayed on to play many memorable characters in both movies and TV shows including, "War and Remembrance", "Total Recall", and "T.J. Hooker." She received an Oscar nomination for her work in "Casino" and bagged the Emmy Award for her role in "The Practice" in 2003. As of 2023, her net worth is around $40 million.

Sharon Stone has been part of many big projects that earned millions at the box office. Stone made a total of $40.6 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, from movies like "Basic Instinct 2", "Last Dance", "Diabolique ", "Casino", "The Specialist ", "Intersection", "Sliver"," and Basic Instinct." According to sources, Sharon Stone earned $500,000 for her role in "Basic Instinct", which is modest compared to her salary of $13 million for the second installment, "Basic Instinct 2", in 2006.

Sharon Stone lives with her three sons in Beverly Hills, California, in a home that she bought for $3.2 million in March of 1995 following her breakout role in "Basic Instinct." Today the house is worth between $12 million and $15 million. She once lived in a mansion in Beverly Hills. The house sat on a 6,500 square feet area and featured four bedrooms and a huge living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. The guest house has more than 2 bedrooms and also a private gym with a media room. She, however, made a $4.5 million loss when she sold it for $6.575 million.

In 1998, she and her then-boyfriend Bronstein paid $6 million for an 8,500 square-foot mansion in San Francisco's Sea Cliff neighborhood. After the split, the two sold this property for $13 million.

Sharon Vonne Stone was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on March 10, 1958. She was a gifted kid and entered second grade when she was only 5 years old. She finished high school in the year 1975 and attended the Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. While in university, she won the title of Miss Crawford County, Pennsylvania. She then moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey in the Quest to become a model and was signed with the Ford Modeling Agency in New York.

In the early '80s, she decided to pursue acting and landed a role in Woody Allen's "Stardust Memories." After this, she was seen in the 1984 film "Irreconcilable Differences'". It was in the '90s when her career took off when she bagged a role in the movie "Basic Instinct" in which she was seen alongside Michael Douglas. This role changed her career for the better and went on to do many good films.

She got married to Michael Greenburg whom she met on the site of "The Vegas Strip War." Stone and the TV producer married the same year. The two filed for divorce in 1989 and the divorce was finalised by 1990. In 1993, while she was filming "Silver" written by Joe Eszterhas who was also the writer behind "Basic Instinct", she met his friend Bill whom she fell in love with. Bill was newly married to a woman named Naomi at the time. Bill left her and moved in with Sharon. However, the two broke up after a year. In 1994, she got engaged to Bob Wagner. The couple never married. In 1998, she married Phil Bronstein and the two adopted a son, Roan Joseph Bronstein in 2000. After their divorce, Phil retained their son's primary custody while Stone had visitation rights.

She suffered a stroke in 2001 when she was 43. In 2005, she adopted a son, Laird Vonne Stone and later adopted two more sons.

Are Emma Stone and Sharon Stone related?

No, the the two are not related in any way, it's only by chance that the two popular actresses share their last name.

