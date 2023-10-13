Name Shannon Beador Net Worth $20 million DOB 24 March 1964 Age 59 years Gender Female Profession TV Personality Nationality American

A household name after her appearance on the reality TV show "The Real Housewives of Orange County," entrepreneur Shannon Beador has built a $20 million net worth. Later on, she also appeared in shows called "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce," and "Ex-Housewife," following her divorce with David Beador. After making a name on television, Beador went on to establish herself as an entrepreneur.

Also Read: What Is Rita Ora's Net Worth?

All Real Housewife of Orange County Shannon Beador Wants for Christmas is to be Leak Free. Beador shares her new-found solution, INNOVO® - a first-in-class, wearable, FDA-cleared device that treats the root cause of stress urinary incontinence (SUI) in just 12 weeks. Getty Images | Photo by Ilya S. Savenok

What are Shannon Beador’s sources of income?

Sharing a glimpse of her life via reality TV shows has been the primary revenue stream for Beador, which brought her fame as a prominent media personality. She has cashed in on this, to earn from NBC's network sponsored events and other public appearances. Her appearances on various other television series such as "What's Up Orange County," "Home & Family," "FabLife," "Steve Harvey," "Hollywood Today Live," "Flipping Out," "Then and Now with Andy Cohen," "The Talk," and "Watch What Happens: Live" have added to her income. On top of that, she has also started generating revenue from her frozen food brand.

Business ventures

Also Read: What Is Media Mogul Byron Allen's Net Worth?

In 2018, Shannon ventured into the world of entrepreneurship by launching Real for Real Cuisine, a business dedicated to offering quality, affordable, and healthy frozen meals to consumers. One of her notable products, the Real For Real Cuisine veggie burger, was nominated for a QVC Customer Food Choice Award for Best Burger in the same year. The company also provides a range of holistic and wellness products, including the "Lemon-Aid Daily" immunity tincture and "Mineral-Aid Nightly" capsules, described as a nightly regimen for intelligent restoration. These products are also a reflection of Beador's advocacy for a non-toxic and healthy lifestyle.

(L-R) TV personality Shannon Beador, mother Patricia Storms and husband David Beador attend the premiere party for Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" 10 Year Celebration at Boulevard3 on June 16, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

Also Read: What Is Marvel's 'The Punisher' Jon Bernthal's Net Worth?

Real estate and other assets

One of Shannon Beador's notable assets was a stunning mansion she shared with her former husband, David. In 2012, the couple moved into an impressive 13,306-square-foot eco-friendly estate, built with nontoxic materials. This seven-bedroom mansion was initially listed on the market for nearly $16 million in 2013. Subsequently, in February 2016, they relisted it for a reduced price of $10.90 million. In 2016, the mansion was finally sold for $9.05 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador)

Social media following

Instagram 1.3 Million followers Twitter 336,100 followers Facebook 363,000 followers

Personal life

Beador was married to David Beador for 17 years, and during the marriage, they welcomed three daughters. Their marriage faced tumultuous moments, including David's reported affair, and the couple eventually divorced in 2019, settling on joint custody of their daughters and financial arrangements. These included David providing support to Shannon.

Post-divorce, she began a new relationship with John Janssen and faced health challenges when she, along with her daughters, was diagnosed with COVID-19. These challenges were compounded by Shannon's preexisting lung condition, bronchiectasis, which she has openly discussed as a result of numerous bouts of pneumonia.

Stella Beador, Sophie Beador, Shannon Beador and Adeline Beador attend the SoFi Taylor Swift Pre-Party at The Shay on August 07, 2023 in Culver City, California. Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

FAQs

What's Shannon Beador's favorite travel destination?

Shannon's top travel spot is Italy, for its history, culture, and cuisine.

How did Shannon Beador get into mental health advocacy?

Shannon's personal mental health challenges inspired her to become an advocate and use her platform to reduce the stigma surrounding mental well-being.

What's the story behind Shannon Beador's catchphrase, "When life gives you lemons, put nine in a bowl"?

The catchphrase emphasizes Shannon's positive outlook on life and her ability to find humor and resilience in difficult situations.

More from MARKETREALIST

Sam Walton Died The Richest Man in The World; What Was His Net Worth?

Singer, Talk Show Host, Entrepreneur, Author: Marie Osmond's Many Talents and Net Worth