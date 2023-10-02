What is 'Shang-Chi' Actress and Rapper Awkwafina's Net Worth?

Name Awkwafina Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, comedy Gender Female Date of Birth Jun 2, 1988 Age 35 years Nationality United StatesActress, comedian, rapper Profession Actress, comedian, rapper

Also Read: From Ruling the Stage to Playing Queen Elizabeth I on Screen: Cate Blanchett's Journey and Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina)

Awkwafina is an American rapper and actress. Awkwafina rose to prominence when her song "My Vag" went viral on YouTube. She then went on to release a hip-hop album, appeared on the MTV comedy series "Girl Code", and starred in films like "Oceans 8" and "Crazy Rich Asians." She is also the co-creator and writer of the TV series "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens."

As of 2023, she has a net worth of $8 million. In 2021, she played Katy in the MCU's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Apart from this, she has also voiced many animated characters in films like "Raya and the Last Dragon", "The Bad Guys", and the musical "The Little Mermaid".

Also Read: Cara Delevingne Seamlessly Embraced Acting After Making Waves as a Model; Here's Her Net Worth

A major part of her income comes from her music and brand collaborations and promotions. She reportedly signed a contract in 2012 with Empire Distribution which was estimated to be around $300,000. In 2018, she earned close to $150,000 from commercials and earned quite a lot from "Shang-Chi" which grossed $387.5 million at the box office.

Also Read: From Scoring Touch Downs on Field to Bagging Real Estate Deals: Emmitt Smith's Journey and Net Worth

She has a townhouse in Hollywood that she paid $2.277 million for. She also recently bought a mansion in Bel-Air which she bought for a whopping $3.5 million.

Awkwafina's real name is Nora Lum and she was born in Long SIalnd on June 2, 1988. She was born to Tia, a Korean-American painter, and Wally who was of Chinese descent. She grew up in Queens borough in the Forest Hills neighborhood and was raised by her grandparents after her mother passed away when she was only 4. She attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School where she trained in jazz and classical music and played the trumpet. This is the time when she took the sobriquet "Awkwafina".

Before she stepped foot in the world of entertainment, she interned at New York publications. She was also a public assistant for the publishing house Rodale Books. Eventually, she started rapping. She then went viral in 2012 after her song titled "My Vag" got famous on YouTube.

She made her debut on the big screen in 2016 with a supporting role in the comedy movie "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising". This is the time she also started voicing characters and she lent her voice for the animated kid's film "Storks." She appeared in five movies back to back in 2019. She appeared in movies like "Paradise Hills", "Jumanji: The Next Level", and more.

She later bagged her first TV role in the series "Future Man" and then appeared in many more shows like, "Weird City," and "The Simpsons." She was also featured in the GAP commercial that talked about the burgeoning artists who remix their creative cultures. She also released a guidebook called, "Awkwafina's NYC." Awkwafina has also headlined the

"EEEEEATSCON" is an annual food festival.

She has won quite a few awards in the past few years. Some of her accolades include The Asian Awards, Dorian Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Hawaii International Film Festival, Satellite Awards, Saturn Award, and more.

Does Awkwafina have siblings?

No, Awkwafina has no siblings, she is a single child.

Does Awkwafina speak Chinese?

She learned Mandarin at Beijing Language and Culture University.

Is Awkwafina Korean?

She was born to a Chinese-American father and a Korean mother.

More from MARKETREALIST

Macklemore Achieved Fame Without Depending on Record Labels; Here's His Net Worth and Strategy

What Is ‘Two and a Half Men’ Actor Holland Taylor's Net Worth?