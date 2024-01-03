Name Darren Star Net Worth $140 Million Sources of Income Movies, TV shows Date of Birth July 25, 1961 Age 62 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Producer & Director, Screenwriter

Darren Star is an American writer, director, and producer best known for creating the television series "Beverly Hills, 90210," which was based on his own high school experiences. He also produced popular shows like "Melrose Place," "Sex and the City," "Younger," and "Emily in Paris." As of 2023, his net worth is around $140 million.

The majority of Star's income comes from his career in the entertainment industry, including writing, directing, and producing several movies, TV shows, and series. Making his debut as a screenwriter, he contributed to films like "Doin' Time on Planet Earth," "Dead Heat," and "If Looks Could Kill."

Later, he executive produced iconic TV series, such as "Melrose Place," Beverly Hills, 90210," and "Central Park West." In 1998, Star created "Sex and the City," earning two Golden Globe awards. He contributed to projects like "The Street" and the satire series "Grosse Pointe." He co-produced the comedy-drama series "Miss Match" and worked on sitcoms like "Kitchen Confidential," "Runaway," and "Cashmere Mafia."

"Younger" garnered critical acclaim for its fresh perspective on age and identity. The Netflix series "Emily in Paris" became a massive hit. He produced a second season of "Sex and the City," which made a remarkable box-office collection of $713 million.

Star's show "And Just Like That..." was loved by the audience. Furthermore, in 2020, Star signed "an expansive overall deal" under which he was liable to create new projects and entertainment shows for ViacomCBS' Entertainment. His latest works include "Uncoupled," a romantic comedy series.

Darren Star was born on July 25, 1961, in Potomac, Maryland. He was raised in a Jewish family. His mother worked as a freelance writer, and his father was an orthodontist. Star studied at Winston Churchill High School and later attended UCLA, where he studied English and Creative Writing. He also recently came out as gay.

- Golden Globe Awards 2000 (Winner): Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Sex and the City"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2001(Winner): Outstanding Comedy Series for "Sex and the City"

- PGA Awards 2001 (Winner): Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy for "Sex and the City"

- Golden Globe Awards 2001 (Winner): Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Sex and the City"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 (Nominee): Outstanding Comedy Series for "Sex and the City"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 (Nominee): Outstanding Comedy Series for "Sex and the City"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 (Nominee): Outstanding Comedy Series for "Sex and the City"

- Austin Film Festival's Outstanding Television Writer Award 2002

Does Darren Star have a child?

Yes. Darren Star has a 10-year-old son, Evan.

Which famous shows has Darren Star produced?

Darren Star has produced popular shows like "Sex and the City," "Emily in Paris," "Uncoupled," "Younger," and "Central Park West."

What is Darren Star's net worth?

Darren Star has an estimated net worth of $140 million.

