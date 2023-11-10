Name Sergio Ramos Net Worth $80 Million Sources of Income Soccer Gender Male Date of Birth March 30, 1986 Age 37 years Nationality Spanish Profession Soccer Player

Spanish footballer has played 16 seasons with Real Madrid from 2005 to 2021. He has won 22 major honors including La Liga and the UEFA Champions League titles during his time in the club. After leaving Madrid, he moved to Paris Saint-Germain and is currently a player for Sevilla FC. He bagged the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and won the 2008 and 2012 UEFA European Championships. As of 2023, Sergio Ramos' net worth is around $80 million.

Sergio Ramos

As a skilled player, Ramos has made significant contributions to various football clubs throughout his career. He played for Sevilla before joining Real Madrid, where he became an iconic figure and captain, leading the team to numerous victories. Ramos' return to Sevilla in 2023 marked a significant moment in his football career. After 18 years since departing the club, the football legend made a solid comeback by signing a contract that extended until the end of the season on September 4, 2023.

Sergio Ramos

Career

Ramos was bought by Real Madrid in 2005 where he displayed amazing skills in his first four years with the club. He scored 20 goals in the first season and even helped the club win a record 30th La Liga title in 2007. He later captained the club to a 0-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano, recording the club's highest-scoring win in LA Liga in the last 55 years. The club went on to bag two more consecutive UEFA Champions League titles again in 2017 and 2018.

His time with the club came to an end after his hamstring injury forced him to miss a large chunk of the 2021 season. After leaving Real Madrid, he signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain but did not make his appearance for a long time due to previous injuries. He made his debut with the club in late 2021. In 2022, he scored his first goal for the club in a 4-0 home league victory over Reims.

He was also part of the Spanish national football team, but announced his retirement this year. He debuted in Spain's under-16 team, and the next year played on Spain's under-17 team. He later played for the under-21 team before making his way into the Spanish senior national team in 2005. Ramos was part of the national Spanish team that went on to win the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

Ramos was born on March 30, 1986 in Spain. He started playing the sport at a young age and eventually played in the youth system of Sevilla FC. He was dating journalist and television producer Pilar Rubio and married her in 2019. The couple has four sons.

Why is Sergio Ramos so famous?

Sergio Ramos is a celebrated Spanish football player best known for being a defender for La Liga club Sevilla. His fame is a culmination of his exceptional football talent and international success.

Does Sergio Ramos have a child?

He has four sons with his wife Pilar Rubio.

How many red cards did Ramos get?

He has gotten 28 red cards in his career till now.

Has Ramos won a World Cup?

Yes, he was part of the Spanish team that won the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

Did Ramos retire?

Yes, Sergio Ramos has retired from international football.