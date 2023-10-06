Name Selma Blair Net Worth $6 million Gender Female Date of Birth Jun 23, 1972 Age 51 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor

Selma Blair, an American actress with a net worth of $6 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), is renowned for her roles in films such as "Cruel Intentions" (1999), "Legally Blonde" (2001), "The Sweetest Thing" (2002) and "Hellboy" (2004). Her diverse career has encompassed characters ranging from misfits to love interests and comic foils. She is all set to launch an accessible clothing collection with QVC on October 6, 2023, with longtime friend Isaac Mizrahi, per People. Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, the "Legally Blonde" star has dreamed of launching this collection.

Actor Selma Blair poses backstage during the TIME 100 Health Summit / Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Beginning with commercial work in the early '90s, Selma Blair made her professional debut and secured her initial television role with a guest appearance on "The Adventures of Pete & Pete." Selma Blair joined Cameron Diaz and Christina Applegate in the 2002 comedy "The Sweetest Thing" which, despite mixed reviews, achieved global success with a gross of $68.6 million. The trio adorned Rolling Stone magazine cover and Selma earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Actress – Comedy.

Between 2005 and 2007, Blair took on roles in a series of independent films. In 2008, she reprised her character Liz Sherman in "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," contributing significantly to the film's positive reviews and global box office success, which reached $160 million. For her role, Blair received a Scream Award nomination for Best Actress in a Fantasy Film or Television Series.

Selma Blair attends Aerin Lauder, Crystal Lourd, and Jennifer Meyer Host a Dinner /Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In 2001, Selma Blair invested $645,000 in a modest West Hollywood home, later selling it for $1.2 million in 2005. Concurrently, she acquired a nearby residence for $1.3 million, eventually selling it for $1.7 million in 2012.

Selma Blair, born Selma Blair Beitner on June 23, 1972, in Southfield, Michigan, grew up in a Jewish household with her mother Molly (a judge), her father Elliot (an attorney), and older sisters Elizabeth, Marie, and Katherine. At 23, following her parents' divorce, Selma Blair legally changed her last name to Blair. Her childhood sweetheart passed away at 18, and while she mentioned he had epilepsy, the exact cause of his sudden death remains uncertain. In January 2004, she married writer/producer Ahmet Zappa at Carrie Fisher's Beverly Hills mansion but they divorced in December 2006. From 2008 to 2010, she was in a relationship with "Kath and Kim" co-star Mikey Day, now a "Saturday Night Live" cast member. Subsequently, she had a son named Arthur in July 2011 with fashion designer Jason Bleick, whom she dated from 2010 to 2012.

Selma Blair speaks on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards / Photo by Chris Haston/ Getty Images

In 1999, Selma Blair garnered a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV: Breakout Star in "Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane." The subsequent year, she clinched the Exciting New Face – Female title at the Young Hollywood Awards, securing two MTV Movie Award nominations, including a shared Best Kiss accolade with "Cruel Intentions" co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar. The accolades continued with a 2002 Young Hollywood Awards' Next Generation win and a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie: Actress Comedy in "The Sweetest Thing" in 2002. Notably, she received Operation Smile's Universal Smile Award in 2015. Her performance in "A Dark Foe" earned her Best Actress at the 2019 Barcelona Planet Film Festival and Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival. Blair also earned a 2011 Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for Children with the audiobook "Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl: The Definitive Edition," and she received nominations from the DVD Exclusive Awards, Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, and Scream Awards.

Does Selma Blair have children?

Salma Blair shares Arthur, 12, with her ex, fashion designer Jason Bleick, whom she dated from 2010 to 2012.

Who is Selma Blair's husband?

Blair married writer and producer Ahmet Zappa in January 2004 and divorced in December 2006.

Was Selma diagnosed with MS?

The 51-year-old actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease back in 2018 and she's been in remission since 2021.

