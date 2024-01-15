Name Sebastian Gutierrez Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Acting, Directing Gender Male Date of Birth September 10, 1974 Age 49 years Nationality Venezuelan Profession Actor, Film director, screenwriter, producer

Having gained prominence after writing films such as "Snakes on a Plane" and "Gothika," Sebastian Gutierrez, a Venezuelan film director, screenwriter, and film producer, holds a net worth of $4 million. This figure includes combined wealth with his longtime partner, actress Carla Gugino. As a director, he also went on to create the 2019 Cinemax series "Jett," by writing, directing as well as producing all of its episodes.

Writer/director Sebastian Gutierrez attends the premiere of "Elizabeth Harvest" | Photo by Sean Mathis | Getty Images

Filmmaking has been the main source of income for Gutierrez ever since he crafted one of the earliest movies specifically made for online distribution, titled "Girl Walks into a Bar." The cast included renowned actors, including Carla Gugino, Rosario Dawson, Robert Forster, Danny DeVito, Josh Hartnett, and Alexis Bledel. Gutierrez not only directed the film but also collaborated with composer Grant Lee Phillips to co-write the song "Only Bad Can Come" for the soundtrack.

As a screenwriter, Gutierrez penned scripts for successful films such as "Gothika," "Snakes on a Plane," "The Eye," "The Big Bounce," and "Hotel Noir." He also wrote and directed "Elektra Luxx" and "Women in Trouble," forming part of a trilogy, with the forthcoming "Women In Ecstasy" already announced. "Elektra Luxx" featured actors like Connie Britton, Julianne Moore, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Josh Brolin, Simon Baker, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Adrianne Palicki in the ensemble.

Carla Gugino and Sebastian Gutierrez pose at the 2020 Roundabout Theater Gala | Photo by Bruce Glikas | WireImage

Gutierrez directed, wrote, and produced the crime TV series "Jett" for Cinemax in 2019, while his wife Gugino played the part of Daisy "Jett" Kowalski, a skilled ex-professional thief. He has also tried his hands at acting, with appearances in "The Upstairs Neighbor," "Toughguy," and "Wedding Bell Blues."

Gutierrez also serves as the executive producer of "3 Days in Havana," a Cuban-Canadian comedy thriller. He also contributed to the TV movie "She Creature" by serving as both the director and writer. He took on a writing role for the television series "Karen Sisco." Moreover, he won the 1999 Critics Award for "Judas Kiss" at the Cognac Festival du Film Policier in France and received a nomination for the 1999 Grand Prix for the same film at the Paris Film Festival.

Director Sebastian Gutierrez attends a Film Independent at LACMA Screening of "Hotel Noir" | Photo by Amanda Edwards | Getty Images

Gutierrez was born on September 10, 1974 in Caracas, Venezuela. In 1996, Gutierrez started dating actress Carla Gugino, with whom he has worked on several productions. In 2009, Gugino expressed that marriage wasn't a priority for her and her partner. She said that there was a certain allure and enjoyment in maintaining that relationship status, emphasizing the freedom and choice to be together solely based on their mutual desire.

Sebastian Gutierrez and Carla Gugino visit Build Studio | Photo by Steven Ferdman Getty Images

What is Sebastian Gutierrez known for?

Sebastian Gutierrez is a writer and director best known for his contributions to "Elizabeth Harvest," "Judas Kiss," and "Girl Walks Into a Bar."

How old is Sebastian Gutierrez?

Sebastian Gutierrez is 49 years old.

