What is 'Milk' Actor Sean Penn's Net Worth?

Name Sean Penn Net Worth $70 million Gender Male DOB Aug 17, 1960 Age 63 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film director, Film Producer, Screenwriter, Politician

Also Read: From Broadway to Films and TV, How ‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney Built Her Net Worth

Sean Penn, an American actor, director, and activist, holds a net worth of $70 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Previously married to Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, their divorce settlement reportedly involved a significant portion of Penn's net worth, possibly up to $50 million. Penn's film journey began with "Taps" (1981) and gained prominence with "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" (1982). His versatility shone in dramatic roles, earning him an Oscar nomination for "Dead Man Walking" (1995). Subsequent acclaimed performances in "Sweet and Lowdown" (1999) and "I Am Sam" (2001) showcased his acting prowess. The pinnacle of his career includes Oscar wins for "Mystic River" (2003) and "Milk" (2008), solidifying his status as a distinguished actor.

Sean Penn attends the "Black Flies" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival / Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sean Penn's began by creating short films with friends. His initial acting experience was as an extra on an episode of "Little House on the Prairie" in 1974 where his father directed several episodes.

Also Read: What Is the Net Worth of Stand-up Comedian and 'SNL' Star Pete Davidson?

Penn made his debut in the 1981 action-drama "Taps" followed by a standout role in the ensemble cast of the popular comedy, "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" (1982), where he played the iconic character Jeff Spicoli. The film notably contributed to popularizing the term "dude" in American culture. However, it was his role as Mick O'Brien in the drama "Bad Boys" (1983) that established Penn as a serious actor.

Taking a break in the early '90s for directing, he returned with a Golden Globe-nominated supporting role in "Carlito's Way" (1993). His leading role in "Dead Man Walking" (1995) earned him an Academy Award nomination, with subsequent nods for "Sweet and Lowdown" (1999) and "I Am Sam" (2001). Penn achieved his first Academy Award in 2003 for "Mystic River." In 2008, his portrayal of Harvey Milk in the biopic "Milk" earned him a second Academy Award, redeeming his reputation after the critical and commercial disappointment of "All the King's Men" (2006).

Also Read: What Is MLB All-Star Aroldis Chapman's Net Worth?

Image Source: Sean Penn attends the New York Screening of 'SUPERPOWER' at Tribeca Screening Room / Rob Kim/Getty Images

Sean Penn made his directorial debut with "The Indian Runner" (1991) and extended his directorial portfolio to include music videos for artists like Shania Twain, Lyle Lovett and Peter Gabriel. "The Crossing Guard" (1995), the mystery film "The Pledge," the biographical drama "Into the Wild" (2007), and "The Last Face" (2016) are some of his other works. Critically acclaimed "Into the Wild" earned two Golden Globe nominations and won Best Original Song while Penn received the Best Director Award from the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Directors Guild of America. In 2018, he ventured into literature with his debut novel, "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff" published by Atria Books.

From the 1980s to the mid-1990s, Sean Penn resided in Los Angeles, owning homes in Malibu and the Hollywood Hills. In 1996, after a series of incidents at their Los Angeles properties, he and then-wife Robin Wright purchased a $2.1 million home in Ross, CA, undergoing extensive renovations on the 2.2-acre property. Following divorce proceedings, they listed the home in 2008 for $15 million, eventually selling it for $8 million in January 2010.

Post-divorce, in May 2009, Penn bought a $3.8 million home in Malibu, California. He listed it for sale in 2015 for $6.55 million but as of the latest information, he still owns the property.

Sean Penn during the 3rd Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen/Andriy Zhyhaylo/Obozrevatel/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Sean Penn's romantic history includes an engagement to Elizabeth McGovern, a marriage to Madonna in 1985 (followed by a tedious divorce process), and then a relationship with Robin Wright, whom he married in 1996. Despite separations and reconciliations, Penn and Wright finalized their divorce in July 2010. Penn then dated Charlize Theron from 2013 to 2015 and has been in a relationship with Leila George since 2016.

What was Sean Penn's breakout movie?

"Fast Times at Ridgemont High" (1982) was Sean Penn's breakout film.

Why is Sean Penn so famous?

Penn garnered critical attention for his roles in the crime dramas "At Close Range" (1986), "State of Grace" (1990), and "Carlito's Way" (1993).

How long was Madonna married to Sean Penn?

Madonna was married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is NFL's Highest-Paid Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill's Net Worth?

What Was Baseball Legend Tim Wakefield's Net Worth?