Name Sean Hannity Net Worth $250 Million DOB 30 December 1961 Age 61 years Gender Male Profession Author, presenter, radio personality, commentator Nationality American

Also Read: From Teen Sensation to Hollywood A-Lister: Versatile Actor Matt Dillon's Evolution and Net Worth

Consistently in the news for his sharp criticism of President Joe Biden as well as his conservative political views, commentator, TV show host and author Sean Hannity, has amassed a significant following and a net worth of $300 million. He connects with American audiences through popular talk shows on both television and radio, and supplements his income with successful books including "Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink." Hannity has also been known to promote dangerous conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton's health as well as claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential polls, being an early supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Host Sean Hannity with Conor McGregor and Frank Siller during their visit to "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on March 15, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Most of Hannity's income trickles in from his TV and radio shows as well as books that target people with conservative political views. He also used to host charity concerts featuring country music artists between 2003 and 2010. Hannity's combined income from his hosting and writing gigs amounts to an impressive $40 million per year. Fox News, where he hosts the widely popular program "Hannity," contributes significantly to his income, with an annual salary of $25 million. Additionally, a significant portion of his earnings comes from a lucrative radio syndication deal with Premiere Networks, inked in 2019.

As of April 2018, it was reported by The Guardian that Hannity owns a vast property empire valued at a staggering $90 million, encompassing nearly 900 properties spread across seven states. In the same year, controversy struck when Hannity was linked to dozens of shell firms that were used to purchase those properties.

Also Read: Gospel Music Star Mavis Staples Had Fans Such as Martin Luther King Jr.; Here's Her Net Worth

Sean Hannity's income diversity doesn't stop there. He has successfully ventured into the world of literature as a published author, adding to his financial achievements. His books, including "Let Freedom Ring: Winning the War of Liberty over Liberalism" (2002), "Deliver Us from Evil: Defeating Terrorism, Despotism, and Liberalism" (2004), and "Conservative Victory: Defeating Obama's Radical Agenda" (2010), have all secured spots on the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list.

Host Sean Hannity as Conor McGregor visits "Hannity" at Fox News Channel Studios on March 15, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Also Read: What Is ‘The Perfect Find’ Star Gabrielle Union’s Net Worth?

Hannity's net worth isn't solely dependent on his professional earnings. Hannity's real estate portfolio is diverse, ranging from luxurious mansions to low-income housing units. Many of these properties were acquired through strategic investments, often purchasing them out of foreclosure. In 2014, Hannity made a notable investment when he purchased two large apartment complexes in Georgia for $22.7 million, offering rental options ranging from $700 to $1,000 per month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Hannity (@seanhannity)

Instagram 1.7 Million Followers Twitter 6.4 Million Followers Facebook 4.5 Million Followers

As for personal life, Sean Hannity got married to Jill Rhodes in 1993, and they have two children together. The family divides their time between Long Island, New York, and Naples, Florida. The couple divorced in June 2019, and revealed it in June 2020.

Hannity is also a devout Christian, but he left the Catholic Church, citing "too much institutionalized corruption" as his reason for doing so.

Fox News Channel and radio talk show host Sean Hannity (L) interviews U.S. President Donald Trump before a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center on September 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Fox News Channel and radio talk show host Sean Hannity (L) interviews U.S. Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

What are some of Sean Hannity's bestselling books?

Some of Sean Hannity's bestselling books include "Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink," "Deliver Us From Evil," and "Conservative Victory."

What is the extent of Sean Hannity's real estate investments?

Sean Hannity owns nearly 900 properties across seven states, with a total real estate portfolio valued at approximately $90 million.

Which social media platforms does Sean Hannity use?

Sean Hannity is active on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, with millions of followers on each platform.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Grammy-Winning Rapper 21 Savage's Net Worth?

What Is Singer-Actor Ellie Goulding's Net Worth?