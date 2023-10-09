Savitri Jindal Is The Richest Woman In India; What is Her Net Worth?

Name Savitri Devi Jindal Net Worth $18.7 Billion Sources of Salary Business Gender Female Date of Birth March 20, 1940 Age 84 Years Nationality India Profession Businesswoman

Savitri Jindal, the Chairperson Emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, is now the richest woman in India and has surpassed steel magnate Laxmi Niwas Mittal to become the seventh richest in the her country. Her global rank is 90th, as per Bloomberg. Jindal's net worth rose by $4.82 billion over the past 12 months, taking her fortune to $18.7 billion. This means her net worth grew by 35% last year.

Savitri Devi Jindal inherited the empire from her husband who passed away in 2005 in a helicopter crash. Her net worth has more than tripled since 2020 when it was around $4.8 billion. The empire was built by Om Prakash Jindal, who was born to a farmer in Haryana, India. After the sudden death of Om Prakash Jindal, Savitri Jindal took over and increased the company's turnover by four times.

The OP Jindal Group is one of the largest and most successful conglomerates in India, with interests in steel, power, cement, and mining.

Savitri Jindal is also a politician in India and became a state minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government twice. Jindal is also the president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha, India.

Savitri Jindal was born in Tinsukia, Assam, India. She never went to college. She tied the knot with Om Prakash Jindal in the early '70s. Later, she became a minister in the Haryana government. She was married to the entrepreneur when his first wife, Savitri's sister, passed away. He was almost 20 years older than her and was a father was six children. OP Jindal died in a helicopter accident in 2005 and upon his death, his four sons received equal ownership.

The family was the driving force behind the conglomerate's decision to list electricity company JSW Energy on the NSE of India and expand internationally by acquiring iron ore mines in Chile and coal mines in Mozambique.

Savitri Jindal is a member of the Indian National Congress party and has served as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Hisar constituency in Haryana, when she got elected in 2005. Hisar was earlier represented by her husband. She was also the Minister of State for Revenue and Disaster Management in the Haryana government from 2005 to 2009. From 2013 to 2015, she also held the position of minister in the Haryana government.

She also got an international accolade in the field of women's empowerment in 2021. As mentioned, she is the seventh richest person in India.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh released a book with Savitri Jindal and Others | Wikimedia Commons

Savitri Jindal has been involved in building schools and medical institutions and successfully runs them. She also devotes much of her time to social welfare as well as trying to uplift the poverty-stricken parts of India. She is focused on improving the medical system in the rural areas of the country and also takes the initiative to save the environment in many ways. In 2010, she was dubbed the richest mother in the world by Forbes magazine.

