What is 'Succession' Star Sara Snook's Net Worth?

Sarah Snook | Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

Australian actor Sarah Snook, best known for playing Shiv Roy on the hit HBO series "Succession", has been part of the showbiz for quite some time now. While she earned critical acclaim for her role in "The Beautiful Lie", she has also worked in films like, "Sleeping Beauty", "These Final Hours", "Predestination", Jessabelle", "The Dressmaker", "Oddball", "The Glass Castle", "Winchester", and " Brothers' Nest". She bagged the Award for Best Leader Actress for "Predestination" in 2015 and "Sisters of War" in 2012. As of 2023, Sarah Snook's net worth is around $4 million.

She has been working since 2009 and has played some epic roles in her career. Most of her wealth has been accrued through acting. She was reportedly paid $350000 per episode for "Succession", which works out to be around $2.7 to $3 million per season.

Sara Ruth Snook was born on December 1, 1987. Her father was a swimming pool salesman and her mother an aged care provider. She has two older sisters. She grew up in the suburbs of Eden Hill. Snook attended St John Grammar School in Balir and won a scholarship to Scotch College in Torrens Park. She later attended Sydney's National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) and graduated in 2008. Snook was involved with stage production at NIDA, and she appeared in "King Lear" and films like, "The Sisters of War"," Not Suitable for Children", "These Final Hours ", and "Predestination" as well as the horror film "Jessabelle". She later appeared in Danny Boyle's "Steve Jobs" starring Michael Fassbender and Kate Winslet. In 2015, she was featured in the period drama " The Dressmaker", which also starred Winslet. She was later seen in the biopic "The Glass Castle".

She was seen in an episode, "Men Against Fire", of the Netflix science fiction anthology series "Black Mirror", which also starred Malachi Kirby, Madeline Brewer, and Michael Kelly. Snook to the stage once again in 2018 when she portrayed Joan of Arc in the Sydney Theatre Company's "Saint Joan." It was in the same year that she bagged her breakthrough role as Shiv Roy in the critically acclaimed HBO series "Succession."

She has won numerous awards for several roles over the years. She bagged the Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards for her role in "Non Suitable for Children." She has also won the Critics Choice Awards for her role in "Succession", three Primetime Emmy nominations all for her roles as Shiv Roy. She is also a Golden Globe winner which she bagged in the category of "Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television" for her role in "Succession." Apart from these, she has also bagged several awards including the Satellite Awards, Logie Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Sichuan TV Festival, IGN Summer Movie Awards, Online Film & Television Association, and more.

In 2020, Snook began dating Australian comedian Dave Lawson with whom she tied the knot in 2021. They welcomed their firstborn in May 2023.

Sarah Snook | Getty Images | Michael Kovac

Did Sarah Snook have a baby?

The "Succession" star and her husband welcomed their daughter earlier this year.

Why is Sara Snook Famous?

She is best known for her role as Shiv Roy in "Succession."

