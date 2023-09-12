Name Sara Elena Ramirez Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Stage, Film, Television and Music Gender Female Date of Birth August 31, 1975 Age 48 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, Singer, Songwriter

Sara Ramirez attends VH1 Trailblazer Honors 2018

A talented Mexican/Irish/American singer-songwriter and actress, Sara Ramirez has earned a $5 million net worth over the course of a versatile career. Born on August 31, 1975, in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, she grew up in San Diego, California, where she started her journey to fame and financial success, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Ramirez portrayed the character Rose in the film "You've Got Mail" and co-starred in the Broadway production of "The Capeman." Her career has been marked by a seamless transition between these different mediums, including guest-starring roles in television shows like "Spin City," "Third Watch," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "As the World Turns," and "NYPD Blue." On the big screen, she has starred in films such as "Washington Heights" and "Chicago."

However, it is her iconic portrayal of Dr. Callie Torres on the hit TV series "Grey's Anatomy" that catapulted her to widespread recognition. Additionally, she was shining in the spotlight on Broadway where she originated the role of The Lady of the Lake in the acclaimed production of "Spamalot."

Among her artistic endeavors, Ramirez's primary sources of income include acting and her work in theater and film.

Sara Ramirez's financial success is primarily tied to her career in entertainment, including acting in television, film, and theater productions. She has made a name for herself in the industry through her versatile acting skills. Specific salary figures for Sara Ramirez's various roles are not publicly available, but it's well-known that her successful career in acting and theater has contributed significantly to her net worth.

Instagram 2.1 Million followers

Sara Ramirez had been married to Ryan DeBolt but they later parted ways and the couple did not have any children. She holds the distinction of being a graduate of both the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts and Juilliard. It was in 1998, immediately following her graduation from Juilliard, that she embarked on her professional career.

Sara Ramirez's talent and dedication have been acknowledged with various awards and nominations throughout her career. These include a Daytime Emmy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, after being nominated 13 times for various awards so far.

Katherine Heigl, Sara Ramirez and T.R. Knight of Greys Anatomy, winner Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

What is Sara Ramirez's net worth?

Sara Ramirez's net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

What is Sara Ramirez best known for?

Sara Ramirez is best known for her role as Dr. Callie Torres on the TV series "Grey's Anatomy."

Are Ryan DeBolt and Sara Ramirez still together?

Sara Ramirez And Ryan DeBolt Divorced In 2021.

