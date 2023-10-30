What Is the Net Worth of Saad Hariri, Former Prime Minister of Lebanon?

Name Saad Hariri Net Worth $1.7 Billion Sources of Income Politics and Royalties Gender Male Date of Birth April 18, 1970 Age 53 Years Nationality Saudi-Lebanese Profession Politician

Saad Hariri is a prominent Saudi-Lebanese billionaire with a net worth of $1.7 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He is renowned for his tenure as the Prime Minister of Lebanon from 2009 to 2011, following in the footsteps of his father, Rafik Hariri. Saad Hariri's vast wealth is a result of his family's business interests in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, he inherited a significant portion of his wealth after the assassination of his father, who was a billionaire and a former Prime Minister of Lebanon.

Lebanon's (Former) Prime Minister Saad Hariri makes a public appearance at his home "Beit al-Wasat" | Salah Malkawi | Getty Images

Saad Hariri's wealth primarily comes from his family's business holdings, particularly as the chairman and CEO of Saudi Oger, a significant construction company in Saudi Arabia. He also inherited a substantial fortune worth around $4.1 million after the assassination of his father, Rafik Hariri, who was a billionaire and former Prime Minister of Lebanon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saad Hariri (@saadhariri)

Career highlights

Saad Hariri's political journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride through the Lebanese political landscape. He assumed the role of Prime Minister in 2009 followed by a tumultuous period that led to the collapse of his government in 2011. Known for his vocal opposition to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, Hariri has faced intense political pressures and challenges throughout his tenure. His journey reflects the complex and often volatile nature of Lebanese politics, where navigating controversies and power struggles is an everyday affair.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Saad Hariri, Prime Minister of Lebanon | Zach Gibson - Pool | Getty Images

Saad Hariri has been actively involved in the family business, particularly as the chairman and CEO of Saudi Oger, one of the largest construction companies in Saudi Arabia, which has been a significant source of his wealth.

In a playful twist on the matter of Saad Hariri's real estate, it seems that the former Prime Minister found himself at the center of a real estate saga in 2020. Reports had claimed he owned a staggering 71 properties across Lebanon, sparking curiosity and, perhaps, a bit of envy. However, Saad Hariri swiftly stepped in to set the record straight with a touch of humor. 961 reports that Hariri clarified that he's not exactly the landlord of an entire city but the proud owner of just one property—his cherished Beirut residence, affectionately known as Beit Al-Wasat.

تعليقا على ما بثه تلفزيون الجديد @ALJADEEDNEWS حول امتلاك الرئيس الحريري ٧١ عقارًا في #لبنان، يوضح المكتب الاعلامي ان الرئيس #الحريري لا يملك سوى عقار واحد هو منزله في #بيروت (#بيت_الوسط). — Saad Hariri (@saadhariri) January 26, 2020

Instagram 287K followers Twitter 1.9 Million followers Facebook 533K followers

Saad Hariri was born on April 18, 1970 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He is a Lebanese citizen with dual nationality, holding Saudi Arabian and French citizenship. He married Lara Al Azem (Lara Bashir) in 1998, the daughter of Bashir Al Azem, an influential and wealthy Syrian construction magnate. They have three children: Houssam, Loulwa, and Abdulaziz. Saad Hariri's father, Rafiq Hariri served as the Lebanese Prime Minister and was tragically assassinated on May 5, 2005.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saad Hariri (@saadhariri)

Saad Hariri's personal life has been marred by legal issues, including allegations of sexual assault during his tenure as Lebanon's prime minister. Amid the serious legal challenges he faced, Hariri staunchly defended himself against the allegations of sexual assault, categorically dismissing them as part of a malicious "smear campaign." According to the New York Post, his legal team echoed his stance and emphasized the outrageous and sensational nature of the claims, labeling them as "completely false." In response to the accusations, Hariri's spokesperson reiterated their firm denial, emphasizing that the claims were driven by an attempt to wrongfully extract millions of dollars from him, further reinforcing their position that the allegations lacked any basis in truth.

What is Saad Hariri's net worth?

Saad Hariri's net worth is approximately $1.7 billion as of October 2023.

Does Saad El Hariri have dual nationality?

Hariri is a Lebanese citizen with dual nationality, holding Saudi Arabian and French citizenship.

What kind of name is Hariri?

Hariri is a surname—a derivative of 'harir', which means silk in Arabic and indicates a mercantile background.