 Ryan Reynolds Invests In Formula 1 Team Alpine

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds recently stepped into the world of sports with his latest investment in the UK-based Formula 1 racing team Alpine. Reynolds' co-investors include Michael B Jordan and Wrexham AFC co-chairman Rob McElhenney. Reynolds joined the other investors through his firm Maximum Effort Investments comprising AC Milan owner RedBird Capital Partners and Otro Capital.

The group is investing €200 million ($219 million) to acquire 24% equity stake in the F1 racing team. Alpine Racing is now valued at $900 million, post this investment, the Alpine said.

Also Read: Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Buys $67.6 Million Superyacht Alfa Nero; It Belonged To a Russian Oligarch

Ryan Reynolds was born in 1976 in Vancouver, British Columbia and started acting at a young age of 13. He soon landed a role in a teen soap opera called Hillside, as per Britannica.

After Ryan moved to Hollywood, he bagged a role in Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place. The series catapulted his career and shed light on his mimicry skills that he later showcased in National Lampoon's Van Wilder.

Also Read: Pharell Williams' Debut Louis Vuitton Show Was A Star-Studded Soiree; What Is His Net Worth?

Before settling with the woman of his dreams, Reynolds was engaged to singer Alanis Morissette from June 2004 to February 2007 which they called off eventually. He also reportedly went out with Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson. The two tied the knot in 2008 and got divorced in 2011. The same year he began dating Blake Lively whom he married in 2012. The couple welcomed their fourth baby in 2022, as per PEOPLE.

Also Read: Domino's Doesn't Need An Address To Bring Your Pizza | Here's What's Pinpoint Delivery

The Canadian-born actor is worth a whopping $350 million. He amassed his fortune with a string of box office hits like Deadpool, which grossed over $700 million.

Apart from being a celebrated actor, Ryan is also a pretty successful entrepreneur. He has investments in wireless carrier Mint Mobile, and he sold his other investment, Aviation American Gin to Diageo for $610 million, as per CBS.

In 2021, the racing team was renamed from Renault to Alpine for that year's Formula 1 championship. Alpine first came into the scene in 1955. Jean Redele, a fairly young pilot and a Renault car dealer founded the company in the French town of Dieppe.

After a good run, the automobile giant Renault bought Alpine in 1973 and then merged it with the Renault Sports Department after three years.

The team was formed in 2016 after it bought the Enstone-based Lotus F1 team.

The Deadpool actor along with Rob McElhenny took over the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC in 2020. There were rumors about his desire to buy the Canadian ice hockey team the Ottawa Senators, as per Mirror. However, the outlet reported that Reynolds withdrew his funding at the very last hour as the actor was denied request for an extension.

Maximum Effort: 2018

Ryan co-founded the marketing agency along with George Dewey. The agency has churned out many viral ads for Match and Mint mobile that got traction on YouTube.

Wealthsimple: 2021

Ryan invested in a Canadian wealth management service called Wealthsimple that raised close to $750 million taking the company's valuation to $5 billion.

Nuvei: 2022

In 2022, Reynolds invested in a global payment tech company called Nuvei, as per Bloomberg.

More from MARKETREALIST

Who Is Linda Yaccarino, the New CEO Of Twitter? What's Her Net Worth

Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia Dress From 'Star Wars' Expected To Sell For Up To $2 Million