What Is NFL Star Russell Wilson's Net Worth?

Russell Wilson, an eminent figure in American professional football, has left an indelible mark on the sport with his exceptional skills and leadership. During his career, including a stint with the Seattle Seahawks from 2012 to 2021 and a subsequent move to the Broncos in 2022, Wilson's net worth rose to $165 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. A two-time Super Bowl participant and one-time champion, he stands as a symbol of excellence in the dynamic realm of NFL quarterbacking.

Russell Wilson's sources of income

As one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, Russell Wilson earns an NFL average salary of $48.5 million. He ranks among the top-earning quarterbacks on a per-season basis. From June 2018 to June 2019, Wilson accumulated a staggering $90 million from diverse ventures.

His NFL earnings, solely from salary, surpass an impressive $238.3 million, highlighting the financial growth accompanying his on-field success.

Russell Wilson warms up prior to an NFL football game /Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

On July 31, 2015, the Seattle Seahawks inked a four-year $87.6 million contract extension with Russell Wilson, featuring a substantial signing bonus of $31 million and $60 million in guaranteed money, per Bleacher Report. His subsequent contracts reflected a steady increase, culminating in the historic four-year, $140 million extension signed on April 16, 2019 with a remarkable $65 million signing bonus, setting an NFL record at the time, per Los Angeles Times.

During his last two seasons with the Seahawks, Russell commanded an annual salary of $35 million. Upon his move to the Broncos in 2022, his previous Seahawks contract carried over, entitling him to $24 million for the 2022 season and $27 million for 2023. Notably, in September 2022, Wilson and the Broncos reached a landmark agreement, solidifying a lucrative five-year $245 million contract extension, per Bleacher Report.

Russell Wilson prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins /Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Russell Wilson regularly visits the Seattle Children's Hospital during the NFL season, runs the Russell Wilson Passing Academy for youth in the offseason, and engages with soldiers at a local military base. Wilson also serves as the National Ambassador for the Charles Ray III Diabetes Association and co-hosts a charity golf tournament with NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne at Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington.

In 2016, Wilson's Why Not You Foundation donated over $1 million to Seattle Children's Hospital for the Strong Against Cancer program. In 2022, Wilson and his wife, Ciara contributed $500,000 to nonprofits in Colorado. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple partnered with Food Lifeline to provide one million meals to those in need.

In 2015, Russell Wilson acquired a waterfront mansion in Bellevue, Washington for $6.7 million. The 10,700-square-foot home, sitting on Lake Washington boasts seven bedrooms and scenic views of Lake Washington, downtown Seattle, and nearby mountain ranges. Featuring five fireplaces, a wine cellar, skylights, and a walk-in pantry, the property was listed for sale in April 2022 for $28 million. Simultaneously, Wilson and Ciara made headlines for buying a mansion in the Denver area for record-setting $25 million. This 20,000 square-foot residence, the most expensive home sold in Denver at the time, includes 4 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an indoor pool, a game room, a home theater, and a basketball court, showcasing their taste for luxury real estate.

Russell Wilson is a devout Christian. He married his high school sweetheart, Ashton Meem, in January 2012 but their paths diverged, leading to an amicable divorce in April 2014. In early 2015, Wilson began a relationship with singer Ciara. The couple, committed to celibacy until marriage, announced their engagement in mid-March 2016 and tied the knot at a castle in England on July 6, 2016. Their family expanded with the birth of their daughter on April 28, 2017. Ciara also brings a son from a previous relationship into their blended family. They are the proud parents of three kids — Future, Sienna and Win and are expecting their fourth child, per Today.

Russell Wilson warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears/ Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Has Russell Wilson won a ring?

Wilson isn't at the top of his game when it comes to Super Bowl rings and has only 1 win.

How many children do Russell Wilson and Ciara have?

They have three children together: Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, and Future Zahir. They are expecting their fourth child.

Is Ciara married to Russell Wilson?

Yes, Ciara and Russell Wilson got married in July 2016.

