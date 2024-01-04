Name Mia Tyler Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Acting, Endorsements, Business Ventures, Investments Date of Birth December 22, 1978 Age 45 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, Model, Advocate, Orator, Socialite, Actor

The American actress, model, and media personality Mia Abagale Tallarico, famously known as Mia Tyler, has accumulated a net worth of $5 million. She gained prominence with the VH1 reality show "Celebrity Fit Club" and served as a judge on "Pretty Wicked." Besides acting and modeling, Mia owns a clothing line called Revolution 1228. Her autobiography "Creating Myself" was published in 2008.

Actress Mia Tyler attends Cursed To Survive 2013 Animal Aid USA Benefit | Getty Images | Photo by Ilya S. Savenok

As the daughter of rock singer Steven Tyler and actress Cyrinda Foxe, Mia was exposed to the world of entertainment from a young age. Before emerging as a plus-size model, she worked as a VJ on MTV's "House of Style." She appeared in various magazines, including Seventeen, Teen People, Mode, Us, Jump, YM, Moxie Girl, and Vogue. She was also seen on the cover page of Flare.

Mia later ventured into acting with movies like "Rush Hour," "Da Hip Hop Witch" and "A Little Bit of Lipstick." Her most prominent appearance was in the action-comedy film "Rush Hour 3," where she shared the screen with Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. In the movie, she portrayed the character Marsha. In the film "People Are Dead," she played The Body Snatcher. She contributed to this movie as an actor and an associate producer.

Mia was also seen on the VH1 reality show "Celebrity Fit Club" and featured in "Really Rich Real Estate" and "Pretty Wicked," a reality show that airs on the Oxygen network. In 2010, she appeared in "The Gruesome Death of Tommy Pistol," playing Cheese Grater Face." Moreover, she appeared in "Hell's Kitchen" alongside her father.

(L-R) Steven Tyler, Chelsea Tyler, Mia Tyler, and Liv Tyler attend the "Steven Tyler...Out on a Limb" show | Getty Images | Photo by Mireya Acierto

Other ventures

In 2008, Mia released her autobiography "Creating Myself" and held art shows at various galleries featuring her X-rated, adult-theme paintings. She has also signed several endorsement deals with renowned brands and has promoted H&M, MXM, Penningtons, and Lane Bryant in her campaigns.

Model Mia Tyler and Dave Buckner of Papa Roach arrive at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Mia Tyler speaks onstage at Steven Tyler's Second Annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party | Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi

In 2002, Mia got married to the former Papa Roach drummer Dave Buckner, but the two parted ways in 2005. She was then linked with guitarist Brian Harrah, but they broke up in 2008. In 2017, Mia welcomed her son, Axton Joseph, after a brief relationship with boxer Dan Halen. Later, she began dating the ex-contestant of "Hell's Kitchen," Joseph Tinnelly, but they ended their relationship in 2023.

Who is Mia Tyler's husband?

Mia Tyler married David Buckner in 2002, but the marriage ended in divorce.

Does Mia Tyler have any children?

Yes. She has a son named Axton Joseph.

Which movies has Mia Tyler appeared in?

Mia Tyler was seen in "Rush Hour," "People Are Dead," "Rush Hour 3," "Da Hip Hop Witch," and "The Gruesome Death of Tommy Pistol" among others.

Does Mia Tyler have any siblings?

Yes. Mia Tyler has three siblings: Liv Tyler, Chelsea Tyler, and Taj Monroe Tallarico.

