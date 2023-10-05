Roy Orbison was Immortalized by the "Pretty Woman" Title Track; Here's the Net Worth He Earned
|Name
|Roy Orbison
|Net Worth
|$20 Million
|Salary
|$6 Million+
|Source of Income
|Music and Roy's Boys LLC
|Annual Income
|$15 Million
|DOB
|Apr 23, 1936
|DOD
|Dec 6, 1988
|Gender
|Male
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter, guitarist, actor, composer
|Nationality
|American
Known for iconic hits such as "Only the Lonely" and "Blue Angel" apart from the title track of "Pretty Woman," legendary singer, songwriter, and composer Roy Orbison had amassed a net worth equivalent to $20 million, by the time of his death. Apart from his distinct voice, he also stood out for his dark shades and jet-black hair. After starting his first group at the age of 13 and dropping out of college to pursue music, Orbison moved from Texas to Tennessee to write songs for other artists. He then started singing ballads in the 60s but faced setbacks that derailed his career, before making a comeback in the 80s when he joined other top musicians including Bob Dylan and Tom Petty as part of the Traveling Wilburys.
What are Roy Orbison's sources of income?
Singing and songwriting remained Orbison's key sources of revenue for his career spanning more than three decades. He enjoyed his peak success during the 1960s, enchanting audiences with iconic hits like "Crying," "In Dreams," and "Oh, Pretty Woman." Later in the 1980s, Orbison experienced a resurgence in popularity as a member of a rock supergroup.
Other business ventures and legacy
Over several decades, Orbison built a legacy and brand image, which helped his children when they set up the record label Roy's Boys LLC, named after him.
Real estate and other investments
Orbison owned a custom-built mansion in Hendersonville, Tennessee, known as the "Orbison House." This property was more than just a residence; it featured a recording studio where Orbison created some of his most memorable works.
Earnings growth by year
|Year
|Earnings
|1986
|$14 Million
|1987
|$17 Million
|1988
|$20 Million
Social Media Following
|Social Media
|Followers
|98,400 followers
|42,000 Followers
Personal life and awards
Orbison married Claudette Frady in 1957, with whom he had three sons. However, their marriage faced turmoil and eventually ended in divorce in 1964 due to infidelity. Tragically, Claudette Frady lost her life in a motorcycle accident while riding with Orbison in 1966. In 1969, Orbison found love again and married Barbara Jakobs, with whom he had two sons.
Health issues plagued his life, including a triple coronary bypass surgery in 1977 due to smoking-related complications. On December 6, 1988, Orbison passed away from a heart attack at his mother's home in Tennessee, leaving behind a legacy of music that endures to this day.
He received numerous awards, including Grammy Awards, and was inducted into prestigious institutions like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Additionally, Rolling Stone magazine acknowledged his greatness by ranking him among the "Greatest Artists of All Time" and the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."
FAQs
What were Roy Orbison's most famous songs?
Roy Orbison's most famous songs include "Crying," "In Dreams," "Oh, Pretty Woman," "Only the Lonely," and "You Got It."
How did Roy Orbison pass away?
Roy Orbison passed away on December 6, 1988, from a heart attack at his mother's home in Tennessee.
Did Roy Orbison have any children?
Yes, Roy Orbison had five children, three with his first wife, Claudette Frady, and two with his second wife, Barbara Jakobs.
