Name Roy Orbison Net Worth $20 Million Salary $6 Million+ Source of Income Music and Roy's Boys LLC Annual Income $15 Million DOB Apr 23, 1936 DOD Dec 6, 1988 Gender Male Profession Singer, songwriter, guitarist, actor, composer Nationality American

Known for iconic hits such as "Only the Lonely" and "Blue Angel" apart from the title track of "Pretty Woman," legendary singer, songwriter, and composer Roy Orbison had amassed a net worth equivalent to $20 million, by the time of his death. Apart from his distinct voice, he also stood out for his dark shades and jet-black hair. After starting his first group at the age of 13 and dropping out of college to pursue music, Orbison moved from Texas to Tennessee to write songs for other artists. He then started singing ballads in the 60s but faced setbacks that derailed his career, before making a comeback in the 80s when he joined other top musicians including Bob Dylan and Tom Petty as part of the Traveling Wilburys.

Singing and songwriting remained Orbison's key sources of revenue for his career spanning more than three decades. He enjoyed his peak success during the 1960s, enchanting audiences with iconic hits like "Crying," "In Dreams," and "Oh, Pretty Woman." Later in the 1980s, Orbison experienced a resurgence in popularity as a member of a rock supergroup.

American singer, guitarist and musician Roy Orbison (1936-1988) posed at Belle Vue in Manchester, England in 1975/Photo by David Redfern/Redferns

Over several decades, Orbison built a legacy and brand image, which helped his children when they set up the record label Roy's Boys LLC, named after him.

Orbison owned a custom-built mansion in Hendersonville, Tennessee, known as the "Orbison House." This property was more than just a residence; it featured a recording studio where Orbison created some of his most memorable works.

American singer-songwriter Roy Orbison (1936 - 1988), circa 1980/Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images

Year Earnings 1986 $14 Million 1987 $17 Million 1988 $20 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 98,400 followers Twitter 42,000 Followers

Orbison married Claudette Frady in 1957, with whom he had three sons. However, their marriage faced turmoil and eventually ended in divorce in 1964 due to infidelity. Tragically, Claudette Frady lost her life in a motorcycle accident while riding with Orbison in 1966. In 1969, Orbison found love again and married Barbara Jakobs, with whom he had two sons.

Health issues plagued his life, including a triple coronary bypass surgery in 1977 due to smoking-related complications. On December 6, 1988, Orbison passed away from a heart attack at his mother's home in Tennessee, leaving behind a legacy of music that endures to this day.

He received numerous awards, including Grammy Awards, and was inducted into prestigious institutions like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Additionally, Rolling Stone magazine acknowledged his greatness by ranking him among the "Greatest Artists of All Time" and the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."

American singer, guitarist and musician Roy Orbison (1936-1988) performs live on stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana on 28th April 1985/Photo by David Redfern/Redferns

What were Roy Orbison's most famous songs?

Roy Orbison's most famous songs include "Crying," "In Dreams," "Oh, Pretty Woman," "Only the Lonely," and "You Got It."

How did Roy Orbison pass away?

Roy Orbison passed away on December 6, 1988, from a heart attack at his mother's home in Tennessee.

Did Roy Orbison have any children?

Yes, Roy Orbison had five children, three with his first wife, Claudette Frady, and two with his second wife, Barbara Jakobs.

