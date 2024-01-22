From Gaining Fame as Bond Girl to Starring in 'Gone Girl': Rosamund Pike's Career and Net Worth
What is Rosamund Pike's net worth?
From gaining attention as a Bond girl to starring in shows such as "The Wheel of Time", Rosamund Pike has come a long way to earn her net worth of $6 million. Pike gained initial recognition for her role in the 2002 James Bond film "Die Another Day," which was also Pierce Brosnan's last. Since then, she has consistently evolved as an actor in films as well as television, showcasing her versatile talent in movies such as "Gone Girl" and "A Private War." Pike has stood out for choosing roles that drive the narrative and have room for character development.
What are Rosamund Pike's sources of income?
Rosamund Pike's income primarily originates from her acting career, spanning over two decades. Early in her career, she made appearances in notable television productions such as "Wives and Daughters" and "Foyle's War." However, her breakthrough came with a role in "Die Another Day" that propelled her into the spotlight, and then Pike's filmography started expanding to include a mix of critically acclaimed projects as well as commercially successful films like "Pride and Prejudice" and "Wrath of the Titans."
Apart from acting, Pike has diversified her career by engaging in theater, voice acting, and even participating as a judge at the Costa Book Awards. Overall, Rosamund Pike's net worth reflects her achievements as a versatile and accomplished actress in the world of cinema.
Earnings growth by year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$6 Million
|2022
|$4 Million
|2023
|$6 Million
Social media following
|Social Media
|Followers
|1 Million Followers
|1.6 Million Followers
Personal life
Pike's personal life journey is marked by relationships with actor Simon Woods, her engagement with director Joe Wright, and her current relationship with businessman and researcher Robie Uniacke. Pike's academic background in English literature, involvement in stage theater, and voice acting roles contribute to the evolution of her multifaceted personal and professional life.
Awards and recognition
Award for her role in "The Libertines" at the 2005 British Independent Film Awards
Academy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "Gone Girl" (2014)
Golden Globe nomination for her work in "Gone Girl" (2014)
FAQs
How did Rosamund Pike start her acting career?
Pike's acting career began with minor roles in TV series and theater productions. Her breakthrough came with a supporting role in the James Bond movie "Die Another Day" (2002).
What are some of Rosamund Pike's notable films?
Notable films include "Pride and Prejudice" (2005), "Gone Girl" (2014), and "Hostiles" (2017).
How did "Gone Girl" impact Rosamund Pike's career?
"Gone Girl" significantly boosted Pike's career, earning her critical acclaim and award nominations.
