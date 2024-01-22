Name Rosamund Pike Net Worth $6 Million Salary $1 Million+ Source of Income Acting DOB Jan 27, 1979 Age 44 years old Gender Female Profession Actor Nationality American

From gaining attention as a Bond girl to starring in shows such as "The Wheel of Time", Rosamund Pike has come a long way to earn her net worth of $6 million. Pike gained initial recognition for her role in the 2002 James Bond film "Die Another Day," which was also Pierce Brosnan's last. Since then, she has consistently evolved as an actor in films as well as television, showcasing her versatile talent in movies such as "Gone Girl" and "A Private War." Pike has stood out for choosing roles that drive the narrative and have room for character development.

Rosamund Pike arrives at the screening of "Saltburn" at Charlotte Street Hotel | England | Photo by Joe Maher | Getty Images

Rosamund Pike's income primarily originates from her acting career, spanning over two decades. Early in her career, she made appearances in notable television productions such as "Wives and Daughters" and "Foyle's War." However, her breakthrough came with a role in "Die Another Day" that propelled her into the spotlight, and then Pike's filmography started expanding to include a mix of critically acclaimed projects as well as commercially successful films like "Pride and Prejudice" and "Wrath of the Titans."

Apart from acting, Pike has diversified her career by engaging in theater, voice acting, and even participating as a judge at the Costa Book Awards. Overall, Rosamund Pike's net worth reflects her achievements as a versatile and accomplished actress in the world of cinema.

Year Earnings 2021 $6 Million 2022 $4 Million 2023 $6 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 1 Million Followers Facebook 1.6 Million Followers

Pike's personal life journey is marked by relationships with actor Simon Woods, her engagement with director Joe Wright, and her current relationship with businessman and researcher Robie Uniacke. Pike's academic background in English literature, involvement in stage theater, and voice acting roles contribute to the evolution of her multifaceted personal and professional life.

Award for her role in "The Libertines" at the 2005 British Independent Film Awards

Academy Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "Gone Girl" (2014)

Golden Globe nomination for her work in "Gone Girl" (2014)

Rosamund Pike is seen during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week | Photo by Edward Berthelot | Getty Images

How did Rosamund Pike start her acting career?

Pike's acting career began with minor roles in TV series and theater productions. Her breakthrough came with a supporting role in the James Bond movie "Die Another Day" (2002).

What are some of Rosamund Pike's notable films?

Notable films include "Pride and Prejudice" (2005), "Gone Girl" (2014), and "Hostiles" (2017).

How did "Gone Girl" impact Rosamund Pike's career?

"Gone Girl" significantly boosted Pike's career, earning her critical acclaim and award nominations.

