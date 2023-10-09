Name Thomas Baptiste Morello Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Music, Touring, Record Sales, Political Activism Gender Male Date of Birth May 30, 1964 Age 59 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Musician, Songwriter, Actor, Guitarist, Singer-songwriter, Film Score Composer

Tom Morello is an American musician and political activist known for his groundbreaking work in the world of music and his passionate advocacy for social justice causes. With a net worth of $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, he has achieved considerable financial success throughout his career.

Tom Morello's primary source of income has been his illustrious music career. He gained fame as the guitarist for the iconic band Rage Against The Machine and went on to work with other notable groups like Audioslave, Prophets of Rage, Street Sweeper Social Club, and his solo project, The Nightwatchman. His music sales, royalties, and concert earnings have significantly contributed to his net worth. Additionally, Morello has been actively involved in political activism through organizations like Axis of Justice. While this doesn't generate traditional income, it showcases his commitment to social justice causes.

Tom Morello's salary varies based on his music projects, concert tours, and other ventures. He has earned substantial sums from album sales and touring, especially during his tenure with Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave. Morello's entrepreneurial ventures include his solo project, The Nightwatchman, which allowed him to explore a different musical direction. He has also been a part of bands like Street Sweeper Social Club and Prophets of Rage, both of which have generated income through album sales and performances.

Tom Morello's career highlights

As the guitarist for the groundbreaking band Rage Against The Machine, Morello played a pivotal role in reshaping the landscape of rock music with their powerful and politically charged anthems. The band's albums, including their self-titled debut and "The Battle of Los Angeles" earned critical acclaim and have become timeless classics.

His collaboration with Chris Cornell in Audioslave produced chart-topping hits like "Like a Stone" while his solo project, "The Nightwatchman" allowed him to showcase his political folk alter ego, addressing pressing social issues through music. Furthermore, Morello's commitment to political activism, including his involvement with the Axis of Justice, has cemented his reputation as an influential advocate for social justice causes.

In addition to his net worth, Tom Morello owns a significant real estate asset. In 1997, he purchased a home in a gated community above Los Angeles for $950,000, which is estimated to be worth over $5 million today.

In his personal life, Tom Morello is a devoted family man. He has been married to Denise Luiso since 2009 and they share two sons, Rhoads and Roman, per The Sun.

Tom Morello's contributions to music and activism have earned him recognition and awards. In 2006, he received the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award for his significant contributions to worker's rights. With 10 nominations and two Grammy Awards, platinum records, and a dedicated fan base, Tom Morello's career has been nothing short of remarkable.

What is Tom Morello's net worth?

Tom Morello's net worth is estimated to be $40 million.

Is Tom Morello the best guitarist in the world?

Morello has been recognized by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 100 Greatest Guitar Players of All-Time (#26).

Is Tom Morello a vegan?

Tom Morello is a vegetarian political activist and guitarist of Rage Against the Machine.