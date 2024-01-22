Name Robin Tunney Net Worth $8 Million Annual Income $1 Million+ Source of Income Acting Date of Birth June 19, 1972 Age Years Gender Female Profession Actor Nationality United States of America

Robin Tunney, the accomplished American actress, has amassed a net worth of $8 million. Her popular role as Special Agent Teresa Lisbon in the long-running series "The Mentalist" from 2008 to 2015 has contributed significantly to her financial success. Her portrayal of a sexual assault victim in the independent drama "Open Window" earned her critical acclaim. Furthermore, she has appeared in hits like "The Secret Lives of Dentists," "Hollywoodland," and "Looking Glass."

After moving to Los Angeles, Tunney secured roles in successful productions such as "Class of '96," "Law & Order," "Dream On," and "Life Goes On." She rose to prominence with the horror-fantasy film "The Craft," portraying the character Sarah Bailey alongside Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True. The movie was a commercial success and grossed $55 million against a $15 million budget.

Tunney later took on the lead role in the independent film "Niagara, Niagara," released in 1997, which garnered critical acclaim. Her stellar performance earned her the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the 1997 Venice International Film Festival. She was then seen in the supernatural action film "End of Days" and in the pilot episode of the medical drama series "House," portraying a kindergarten instructor grappling with an aphasic condition.

In 2005, she starred as Veronica Donovan in the first season of "Prison Break," which received widespread acclaim. Her career reached new heights in 2008 when she was cast as Teresa Lisbon in the television series "The Mentalist," spanning seven successful years. Moreover, she appeared in the thriller film "Looking Glass" and the short-lived legal drama series "The Fix."

In 2003, Tunney purchased a Los Feliz home for $780,000. She later listed it for $1.4 million in 2015. In the same year, she acquired a Beverly Hills residence for $3.6 million. The residence, featuring four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms is worth around $6 million today. The property also has a backyard with a pool.

Tunney was married to film producer and director Bob Gosse from 1997 to 2006. She then met film director Andrew Dominik and got engaged to him in 2009. However, the two called off their engagement in 2010. Subsequently, in 2012, she got engaged to interior designer Nicky Marmet. The couple share two children, a son named Oscar and a daughter named Colette.

In 2006, Tunney participated in the Bravo game show "Celebrity Poker Showdown," where she not only won her table but also reached the final, finishing second overall. She donated her $200,000 prize money to the Children's Health Fund.

- MTV Movie Awards 1997: Best Fight (shared with Fairuza Balk) for "The Craft"

- Volpi Cup Awards 1997: Best Actress for "Niagara, Niagara"

- Boston Film Festival 2006: Festival Prize for "Open Window"

- People's Choice Awards 2009: Best New Series for "The Mentalist"

How did Robin Tunney gain fame?

Robin Tunney gained recognition in the mid-90s with roles in cult films like "Empire Records" and "The Craft."

What is Robin Tunney's most popular TV role?

The actress' most significant TV role is as FBI special agent Teresa Lisbon on the CBS crime drama series "The Mentalist."

What is Robin Tunney's connection with poker?

Robin Tunney participated in the World Series of Poker and won $200,000 for charity on "Celebrity Poker Showdown."

How many children does Robin Tunney have?

Robin Tunney has two children with her husband Nicky Marmet.

