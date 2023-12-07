Name Robert Rodriguez Net Worth $60 million Sources of Income Direction, production, music, acting Date of Birth June 20, 1968 Age 55 years Gender Male Profession Director, musician, screenwriter, producer, actor Nationality American

By delivering memorable hits such as "Desperado," "Once Upon a Time in Mexico," and "Sin City" American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has crafted his own legacy in cinema to earn a net worth of $60 million. Known for his innovative storytelling and unique approach to filmmaking, he has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also achieved significant financial success with franchises such as "Spy Kids."

Robert Rodriguez at the "Alita: Battle Angel" Press Conference. Getty Images | Photo by Vera Anderson

Rodriguez's primary source of income is his prolific career as a film director. His early success with "El Mariachi," "Desperado," and "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" raked in millions of dollars. "Desperado" grossed over $25.4 million against a $7 million budget.

The "Spy Kids" franchise has been one of the director's most successful works. Inspired by his "Los Hooligans" comic strip, the first film, released in 2001, achieved both commercial and critical success. It grossed over $147 million worldwide.

In 2005, He co-directed the neo-noir crime anthology "Sin City." Despite facing challenges with the Directors Guild of America over co-director credit, the film received widespread acclaim and numerous award nominations. His foray into comedy horror with "Planet Terror" and the subsequent release of "Machete" in 2010 expanded his portfolio.

(L-R) Actress Emma Roberts, director Robert Rodriguez, and actress Jaime King. Getty Images | Photo by Donato Sardella

From 1990 to 2006, Rodrigues was married to producer Elizabeth Avellán. She played a crucial role as a producer in many of his films, and even after their divorce, the duo continued collaborating professionally. The couple had five children together. He also dated actress Rose McGowan, whom he met during the filming of "Grindhouse" in 2007. However, their relationship ended in 2009.

His book, "Rebel Without A Crew," talks about how he successfully made a movie with merely $7,000. After a successful career in filmmaking, he graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2009.

-ALMA Awards: Anthony Quinn Award for Achievement in Motion Pictures for "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" (2013)

-ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards: Top Box Office Films (shared with John Debney) for "Sin City" (2006)

-Austin Film Festival: Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking Award for "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" (2010)

-Bare Bones International Film & Music Festival: Indie Auteur of the Century for Indie Auteur Of The Century (2019)

-International Cinematographers' Film Festival Manaki Brothers: Special Award for "Sin City" (2005)

Cannes Film Festival: Technical Grand Prize for the visual shaping for "Sin City" (2005)

Sundance Film Festival: Grand Jury Award for Best Short Film for "Bedhead" (1992)

(L - R) Fred " Williamson, Danny Trejo, Robert Rodriguez, Tom Savini, and Greg Nicotere. Getty Images | Photo by Gary Miller

How did Robert Rodriguez start his filmmaking career?

Robert Rodriguez started his filmmaking journey with "El Mariachi."

What is Robert Rodriguez's most successful film?

Among many of his successful films, "Spy Kids" stands out as one of Robert Rodriguez's most commercially successful franchises, grossing over $147 million worldwide.

