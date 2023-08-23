Name Robert Kardashian Jr Net Worth $10 million Salary $50,000 per episode Annual Income $6 Million Sources of Income Reality TV, business ventures, endorsements Gender Male DOB March 17, 1987 Age 36 Nationality American Profession Television Personality, entrepreneur

Rob Kardashian Jr has varied career pursuits, but a bulk of his $10 million net worth comes from American reality TV, where he is popular as a member of the Kardashian clan. Born on March 17, 1987, in Los Angeles, California, he is the brother of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as the Jenners, renowned for their media presence.

Image Source: GettyImages/Stephen Lovekin

Rob Kardashian Jr's significant income has been generated from fame acquired through his appearance on the reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," since 2007. He also starred in the spin-offs to the show, "Khloe & Lamar" and "Rob & Chyna," showcasing his personal and professional life.

But beyond reality TV, Kardashian Jr has ventured into entrepreneurship with ventures such as PerfectSkin, Rival Spot, BG5, and the creation of his own sock line called Arthur George. He also collaborated with Scott Disick to design a men's clothing line for the Kardashian Kollection, available at Sears.

Apart from being in the spotlight himself, Kardashian Jr played a pivotal role in the formation and success of the pop group BG5. as a talent manager. He was also a judge for the Miss USA pageant in 2012, and appeared in the TV game shows "The Choice," and "Dancing with the Stars."

TV salary and earnings

The contract for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" guaranteed him a base annual salary of $1 million, but in 2018, Kardashian Jr stopped making regular appearances and opted for a payment model that fetched him $50,000 for each episode he featured in.

Endorsements

As one of the Kardashians, he endorses brands such as Coca Cola, thanks to a loyal social media following across platforms.

Kardashian Jr largely benefits from the social media influencer status that his family has achieved. Here's the kind of online clout he enjoys.

Social Media Followers Instagram 3.2 Million followers Facebook 2.2 Million followers Twitter 6.9 Million followers

As a reality TV star, Kardashian Jr's personal life is quite public, including his relationships and a well-publicized break-up with Adrienne Bailon. His relationship with model Blac Chyna, from their engagement to pregnancy, and eventual split, was widely covered by the media.

Image Source: GettyImages/David Livingston

