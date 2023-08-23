Meet Rob Kardashian Jr: The Youngest of Reality TV's Reigning Clan, Who Has a $10 Million Net Worth
|Name
|Robert Kardashian Jr
|Net Worth
|$10 million
|Salary
|$50,000 per episode
|Annual Income
|$6 Million
|Sources of Income
|Reality TV, business ventures, endorsements
|Gender
|Male
|DOB
|March 17, 1987
|Age
|36
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Television Personality, entrepreneur
What is Rob Kardashian's net worth?
Rob Kardashian Jr has varied career pursuits, but a bulk of his $10 million net worth comes from American reality TV, where he is popular as a member of the Kardashian clan. Born on March 17, 1987, in Los Angeles, California, he is the brother of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as the Jenners, renowned for their media presence.
What are Rob Kardashian's sources of income?
Rob Kardashian Jr's significant income has been generated from fame acquired through his appearance on the reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," since 2007. He also starred in the spin-offs to the show, "Khloe & Lamar" and "Rob & Chyna," showcasing his personal and professional life.
But beyond reality TV, Kardashian Jr has ventured into entrepreneurship with ventures such as PerfectSkin, Rival Spot, BG5, and the creation of his own sock line called Arthur George. He also collaborated with Scott Disick to design a men's clothing line for the Kardashian Kollection, available at Sears.
View this post on Instagram
Career Highlights
Apart from being in the spotlight himself, Kardashian Jr played a pivotal role in the formation and success of the pop group BG5. as a talent manager. He was also a judge for the Miss USA pageant in 2012, and appeared in the TV game shows "The Choice," and "Dancing with the Stars."
View this post on Instagram
TV salary and earnings
The contract for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" guaranteed him a base annual salary of $1 million, but in 2018, Kardashian Jr stopped making regular appearances and opted for a payment model that fetched him $50,000 for each episode he featured in.
Endorsements
As one of the Kardashians, he endorses brands such as Coca Cola, thanks to a loyal social media following across platforms.
Social Media Presence
Kardashian Jr largely benefits from the social media influencer status that his family has achieved. Here's the kind of online clout he enjoys.
|Social Media
|Followers
|3.2 Million followers
|2.2 Million followers
|6.9 Million followers
Personal Life and Awards
As a reality TV star, Kardashian Jr's personal life is quite public, including his relationships and a well-publicized break-up with Adrienne Bailon. His relationship with model Blac Chyna, from their engagement to pregnancy, and eventual split, was widely covered by the media.
FAQs
Q: What is Rob Kardashian Jr.'s net worth?
A: Rob Kardashian Jr.'s net worth is estimated to be $10 million.
Q: What are Rob Kardashian Jr.'s sources of income?
A: He earns from his appearances on reality TV shows, entrepreneurship ventures, and endorsements.
Q: How much did Rob Kardashian Jr. earn from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians"?
A: He initially earned a guaranteed minimum of $1 million per year, but later shifted to a per-episode payment model.
Q: What business ventures is Rob Kardashian Jr. associated with?
A: He has been involved in businesses like PerfectSkin, Rival Spot, and notably, his sock line "Arthur George."
