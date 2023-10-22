Name Robert Duvall Net Worth $70 Million Salary $36,000 Annual Income $20 million Source of Income Acting DOB Jan 5, 1931 Age 92 years old Gender Male Profession Actor, producer, director, screenwriter, soldier, truck driver Nationality American

Known for iconic movies from "The Godfather" to "Apocalypse Now" and "Gone in 60 Seconds" Robert Duvall, an American actor, producer, and director, has amassed a net worth of an impressive $70 million. Having studied with Dustin Hoffman and Gene Hackman in New York, Duval made his debut in 1956 but gained attention with the 1962 adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird." But it was his effortless performance as Tom Hagen in two "Godfather" movies that remain memorable, as well as a small but impactful appearance in "Apocalypse Now."

Also Read: From Iconic World War II Movies to Romcoms Like 'Roman Holiday': Gregory Peck's Range and Net Worth

Acting has been Duvall's main source of income and his journey began in the late 1950s with an off-Broadway debut in George Bernard Shaw's "Mrs. Warren's Profession." He subsequently ventured into television, appearing in various genres, including action, suspense, detective, and crime dramas throughout the 1960s. However, it was in the 1970s that his career truly took off with stardom and an Academy Award nomination.

In the late '70s and '80s, Duvall continued to shine, receiving accolades for his roles in films like "Network," "American Buffalo," and "Tender Mercies," which earned him an Oscar for Best Actor. He made his way back to television, and earned an Emmy nomination for his role in "Lonesome Dove."

Actor Robert Duvall attends special screening and Q&A of "The Judge" and "To Kill A Mockingbird"/ Photo by Beck Starr/WireImage

Also Read: From Building a Sought-After Brand to Facing Tax Trouble: Stefano Gabbana's Story and Net Worth

Robert Duvall started off with a $36,000 paycheck for his role in "The Godfather," a sum that even surpassed his co-star Al Pacino's earnings. By the time the third film in the series was in pre-production, Duvall was offered a substantial $1 million salary, more than double twice previous paycheck.

Also Read: Nvidia Founder Jensen Huang Just Added $6.5 Billion To His Net Worth; Who Is He?

In 1992, Robert Duvall founded the production company Butcher's Run Films, further diversifying his involvement in the entertainment industry.

One of Robert Duvall's significant assets is his primary residence, Byrnley Farm. This 250-year-old Georgian estate is located in Northern Virginia's Fauquier County and spans over 360 acres. Duvall purchased the property in 1994.

Year Earnings 2021 $54 Million 2022 $65 Million 2023 $70 Million

Facebook 365,000 Followers

Duvall has no children, but his marriages to Barbara Benjamin, Gail Youngs, Sharon Brophy, and Luciana Pedraza have shaped his personal journey.

Known for his conservative and libertarian political views, Duvall has shown support for various Republican figures, including President George W. Bush, Rudy Giuliani, John McCain, Sarah Palin, and Mitt Romney. He and Pedraza have actively contributed to charitable causes, establishing the Robert Duvall Children's Fund and supporting Pro Mujer, a nonprofit organization aiding impoverished women in Latin America.

Actor Robert Duvall accepts the Hollywood Supporting Actor Award for 'The Judge' onstage during the 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards/Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

How did Robert Duvall's acting career begin?

Robert Duvall's acting career started with an off-Broadway debut in 1958 and his first television appearance in 1959.

What is Robert Duvall's most iconic role?

Duvall is renowned for his portrayal of Tom Hagen in "The Godfather" series.

How much did Robert Duvall earn for "The Godfather"?

Robert Duvall earned $36,000 for his role in the first "Godfather" film.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Peaky Blinders': Sam Neill's Evolution as an Actor and His Net Worth

Ecuadorean President's Father Alvaro Noboa Ran for Office 5 Times but Failed; Here's His Net Worth