S. Robson Walton, widely recognized as Rob Walton, is a prominent figure in the business world, particularly within the retail industry. With a staggering net worth of $68 billion, he stands as one of the world's wealthiest individuals. Rob Walton's wealth is second only to the likes of his close friend and fellow billionaire, George Lucas, who boasts an astounding fortune of $10 billion. Walton's journey to this enviable financial status was marked by his lifelong dedication to Walmart, the retail giant founded by his father, Sam Walton.

Rob Walton, owner of the Denver Broncos, on the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on December 25, 2022, in Inglewood, California. Getty Images | Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Rob Walton, with a net worth of $68 billion, derives his substantial income from a variety of sources. His wealth has been primarily amassed through his deep-rooted connection to Walmart, the retail giant founded by his father, Sam Walton. For several decades, Rob played a pivotal role within the company, most notably as Chairman from 1992 to 2015. During his tenure, his income predominantly came from his executive positions and dividends earned from his substantial ownership stake in Walmart.

Furthermore, Rob Walton expanded his income streams by venturing into the acquisition of the Denver Broncos, an NFL franchise he purchased for a remarkable $4.5 billion. This diversification of his portfolio not only reflects his financial acumen but also showcases his ability to make strategic investments beyond the realm of retail. This bold venture into the world of sports ownership has added another layer to his already significant sources of income.

(L-R) Greg Penner, Walmart chairman of the board of directors, Doug McMillon, Walmart president and CEO, Rob Walton, Walmart retired chairman of the board, and Walmart board member Steuart Walton | Getty Images | Rick T. Wilking

Rob Walton, despite his inclination towards a discreet personal life, possesses a captivating array of assets, most notably his prized collection of vintage sports cars.

Rob Walton's car collection

Among the jewels of his collection is a Ferrari 250 GTO, a masterpiece that commands a market value ranging from $35 million to $52 million, making it one of the most sought-after automobiles in the world. Alongside the GTO, Walton owns a 1965 Shelby Cobra, a classic with a typical valuation of approximately $820,000.

Adding to the allure of his collection, Rob possesses a Ferrari 250 LM valued at a staggering $14.6 million, and a Ferrari 250 GT SWB worth around $4.1 million. Notably, he acquired a Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa in the past for $12.1 million, a price that has now escalated to an astonishing $40 million in today's market. It's worth mentioning that Rob Walton made history by setting a new world record for the highest price ever paid for a single car at an auction when he acquired the Testa Rossa. However, this impressive purchase was not without its challenges, as U.S. Customs deemed it a "normal" motor vehicle, subjecting Walton to an import tariff of $303,000.

While Rob Walton's vintage car collection is undoubtedly a focal point of his assets, he has also dabbled in real estate. In 2000, he invested $9.19 million in two lots of land in Aspen, Colorado, nestled along the picturesque Roaring Fork River. Interestingly, these lots remained undeveloped until June 2022 when Rob sold them for a substantial sum of $30.8 million.

Rob Walton speaks during the annual Walmart shareholders meeting event on June 1, 2018, in Fayetteville, Arkansas | Getty Images | Photo by Rick T. Wilking

Rob Walton has had a colorful personal life, including multiple marriages. He has three children from his first marriage, and after divorcing his second wife, Carolyn Funk, he married his third wife, Melani, in 2005. He has been known to maintain a low profile and seldom gives interviews, contributing to the mystique surrounding his personal life.

Members of the Walton family (L-R) Rob, Alice, and Jim speak during the annual Walmart shareholders meeting event on June 1, 2018, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Getty Images | Photo by Rick T. Wilking

What role did Rob Walton play at Walmart after leaving his law career?

Rob Walton joined Walmart in 1978 as a senior vice president and later became vice chairman in 1982. In 1992, he became chairman of the board of directors after his father's passing, continuing the family's leadership at Walmart.

Why was the purchase of the Denver Broncos by Rob Walton's ownership group historic?

The purchase of the Denver Broncos by Rob Walton's group for $4.65 billion in 2022 set a new record as the most expensive sale of a sports franchise in history, marking a significant milestone in the world of professional sports.

Who did Rob Walton delegate the day-to-day authority of the Denver Broncos ownership group?

Rob Walton entrusted the day-to-day management of the Denver Broncos ownership group to his son-in-law, Walmart chairman Greg Penner. Greg Penner also took on the role of CEO and became the public face of the ownership group.

