Name Rob Moore Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth 1963 Age 60 years Gender Male Profession Entertainment executive Nationality Canada

Rob Moore, a renowned investor in the esports industry, has a net worth of $200 Million. He is the former Vice Chairman of Paramount Pictures, the leading Hollywood film and TV production/distribution company in the U.S. Currently, he serves as the CEO of Phoenix1 and the Los Angeles Gladiators.

Moore held various positions during his 13-year tenure at The Walt Disney Company, starting as a Senior Financial Analyst and eventually becoming the Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations. His responsibilities included marketing and distribution of various films. He played a key role in establishing the partnership between Disney and Pixar.

In 2000, he started working at Revolution Studios. Here, he oversaw business affairs, finance, production, operations, and international and home video distribution. Five years later, he joined Paramount, initially serving as President of Worldwide Marketing, Distribution, and Operations. Later, he became President of Worldwide Marketing, Distribution, and Home Entertainment in 2006, eventually being promoted to Vice Chairman in 2008.

At Paramount, he was involved in various film franchises such as "Transformers," "Mission: Impossible," and "Star Trek." He also headed marketing campaigns for Marvel Studios' films like "Iron Man," "Thor," and "Captain America."

After being dismissed from Paramount, Moore ventured into esports by founding Phoenix1 Esports. A year later, in 2017, he became the CEO. Partnering with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment in the summer of that year, he oversaw the Los Angeles Gladiators, a new Overwatch League franchise launched in 2018.

In 2018, Phoenix1 was renamed Sentinels, expanding into other esports like Fortnite. The Sentinels' 2019 expansion plan included signing popular game streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel.

Rob Moore, a devout Christian, has not only made a mark in the business world but has also been involved in philanthropy. He is known to have contributed to leadership and social change seminars at Pepperdine University, along with supporting The Fulfillment Fund, a charity for underprivileged students.

How did Rob Moore get into esports?

In 2016, Rob Moore entered the esports scene with Phoenix1 Esports. He later became its CEO.

Which philanthropic activity is Rob Moore involved in?

Rob Moore supports The Fulfillment Fund, a charity helping low-income students.

How did Rob Moore contribute to the film industry?

During his tenure at Paramount, Rob Moore oversaw marketing, distribution, and strategic partnerships, contributing to successful film franchises like "Transformers," "Mission: Impossible," and "Star Trek."

