What Is MTV Reality Star Rob Dyrdek's Net Worth?

Rob Dyrdek, the former professional skateboarder, actor, producer, and MTV reality star is best known for his role in reality shows like "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory," "Rob & Big," and "Ridiculousness." After he found success on television, he went on to start ventures like Street League Skateboarding and Thrill One Media. He has founded many companies, including Alien Workshop, Rogue Status, and DC Shoes. As of 2023, Dyrdek's net worth is around $100 million.

Rob Dyrdek | Getty Images | photo by Daniel Zuchnik

Dyrdek reportedly earned $60,000 per episode for his show, "Rob & Big" and made another $100,000 per episode for "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory." The reality TV sensation's career in professional skateboarding started at the age of 16 when he left home to move to Southern California. It was after a lot of hard work in the industry that he was sponsored by Silver Trucks, Monster Energy, as well as EA Skate. He is also the founder of the Street League Skateboarding competition that blew up and became an international event.

In 2005, Dyrdek undertook the initiative to draft, design, develop, and secure funding for the creation of the world's inaugural skate plaza, known as the Rob Dyrdek/DC Shoes Skate Plaza. The design of the plaza was innovative, emphasizing elements of street skateboarding by incorporating urban artifacts such as stairs, ledges, planters, and railings into the park's layout. Notably, the creation of this skate plaza marked the inception of the Rob Dyrdek/DC Shoes Skate Plaza Foundation.

He soon appeared in the series "Rob & Big," which premiered in 2006. He was later seen in "Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory," which ran for 70 episodes over seven years, starting in 2009. The actor then ventured into the world of film and was seen in the movie, "Jackass 3.5." In 2011. His reality show journey began when he appeared on MTV's "Ridiculousness." Dyrdek made various television appearances and was seen on one episode of "Punk'd." He even featured in the documentary "Waiting for Lightning," which was released in 2012, and was dedicated to his skater friend Danny Way. Dyrdek is also known for producing shows like "Ridiculousness" and "The Dude Perfect Show."

Rob Dyrdek | Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Dyrdek owns three properties worth $9.9 million within the gated Mulholland Estates above Beverly Hills. Apart from these, he also owned properties in the Mount Olympus neighborhood which he sold for $334,000 in 2012. He previously had a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,733-square-foot house in the Laurel Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles between Laurel Canyon and Coldwater Canyon worth $3.5 million.

Dyrdek was born in Kettering, Ohio, on June 28, 1974. He was passionate about skateboarding from a very young age and started practicing by the age of 10. He became a pro skater by the age of 16. He married his long-time girlfriend, Playboy Playmate Bryiana Noelle Flores in April 2015. The engagement ceremony was held at Disneyland. He pulled a grand proposal on the sets of "Aladdin". They have two children.

