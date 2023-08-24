Name Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy Net worth More than $950 million Salary $12,992,221 Annual Income $1,173,690 Sources of Income Business Gender Male DOB 9 August 1985 Age 38 Years Old Nationality American Profession Politician, Businessman, Author

Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy, an Indian-American candidate in the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries has recently gained prominence in the political spheres. Due to his communication skills, Vivek has caught the attention of the likes of political commentator Bill Maher, and also the mainstream media, creating ripples. At just 38 years old, this Ohio native with a net worth exceeding $950 million has surged into the limelight and placed him among America's top 20 youngest billionaires, according to Forbes.

Vivek Ramaswamy's wealth doesn't stem solely from a single source; it's a result of his diverse career ventures. Having co-founded Campus Venture Network during his time at Harvard College, he ventured into the world of private social networking, catering to aspiring student entrepreneurs. His knack for biotechnology investments led him to work at the hedge fund QVT, where he managed the biotech portfolio. In 2020, he became the CEO of Roivant Sciences and Chapter Medicare, driving innovation in drug development and healthcare. Furthermore, his co-founding of Strike Asset Management showcased his multifaceted business acumen.

Vivek Ramaswamy's salary

While specific figures for Ramaswamy's salary in various roles aren't publicly disclosed, it's evident that his entrepreneurial endeavors and executive positions have contributed significantly to his substantial net worth.

Ramaswamy's journey as an entrepreneur is marked by transformative ventures. In 2015, Ramaswamy raised money for Axovant Sciences, a Roivant subsidiary, and later took a massive payout after selling a portion of his shares claiming more than $37 million in capital gains that year. In 2017, he made $175 million in capital gains from selling stakes in five subsidiaries of Roivant. His other ventures include Chapter Medicine and Strive Asset Management, an asset management firm. He has resigned from the firm to focus on the Presidential race.

A financial disclosure filed with the Federal Election Commission revealed that Vivek Ramaswamy owned up to a $25 million investment in Rumble, a video platform. Ramaswamy also owns up to $300,000 in cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin, and an investment worth up to $100,000 in a cryptocurrency app named MoonPay, as per a NYT report.

Vivek Ramaswamy is invested in companies like Microsoft, Home Depot, Lockheed Martin, and Waste Management, with investments valued at $250,000 to $5 million. He also disclosed over $50 million in holdings in Strive Enterprises. From the sales of his book “Woke, Inc.,” he has earned $203,860 in royalties. Interestingly, this billionaire Republican has declared that he owns just a single house, in Columbus, Ohio valued between $1 million and $5 million, as per the NYT report.

Year Earnings 2020 $50 million 2021 $100 million 2022 $150 million 2023 $200 million

Social Media Followers Instagram 386k Facebook 154K Twitter 1.1M

Ramaswamy's personal life reflects a commitment to both his family and his Hindu heritage. Married to physician Apoorva Tewari, they are raising two sons, Karthik and Arjun. Despite his busy schedule, he remains connected to his roots and practices vegetarianism. His achievements include co-founding successful businesses, amassing substantial wealth, and venturing into the political arena with the goal of becoming a Republican presidential candidate.

When did Vivek Ramaswamy declare his candidacy?

Vivek Ramaswamy officially declared his intention to become a Republican presidential candidate on February 21, 2023.

What is his net worth?

According to Forbes, Vivek Ramaswamy's net worth is over $950 million, making him one of the youngest billionaires in America.

What are his notable business ventures?

Vivek Ramaswamy's entrepreneurial journey includes co-founding Campus Venture Network, leading Roivant Sciences, co-founding Chapter Medicare, and Strike Asset Management.

What is his stance in the presidential race?

Ramaswamy supports an anti-woke agenda and aims to champion this perspective through his Republican presidential campaign.

