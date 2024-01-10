What Is Actor Rene Russo's Net Worth?

Name Rene Russo Net Worth $40 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth February 17, 1954 Age 69 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Model

American actress and former model Rene Russo has a net worth of $40 million. Having graced the covers of prestigious magazines, she made her acting debut in the comedy "Major League." She is best known for her performances in films like "Lethal Weapon 3," "In the Line of Fire," and "The Thomas Crown Affair."

Actress Rene Russo visits Build to discuss "Just Getting Started" at Build Studio | Photo by Slaven Vlasic | Getty Images

Russo started her career after being signed by Ford Modeling Agency. She soon became a top model and appeared in renowned magazines like "Vogue," "Mademoiselle," and "Cosmopolitan." She also featured in various advertisements and commercials. She made her television debut in 1987 with a supporting role in the short-lived ABC production "Sable."

Shortly after, Russo was seen in the critically acclaimed film "Major League," a comedy written and directed by David S. Ward. She then appeared in many commercially and critically successful films, including "Lethal Weapon 3," where she portrayed internal affairs detective Lorna Cole alongside Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. She was cast in thrillers like "In the Line of Fire" and "Outbreak," as well as the crime comedy "Get Shorty."

Rene Russo attends the 2015 Talk Of The Town Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel | Photo by Tibrina Hobson | Getty Images

Russo made significant contributions to films such as "Tin Cup" and "Ransom." Her involvement in the final installment of the "Lethal Weapon" series, "Lethal Weapon 4" made her a household name. She was also seen in "The Thomas Crown Affair," where she starred opposite Pierce Brosnan. In 2010, she appeared on the big screen in "Thor," portraying Frigga, the mother of the titular hero.

She then made subsequent appearances in "Thor: The Dark World" in 2013 and "Nightcrawler" in 2014, directed by her husband, Dan Gilroy. The latter garnered critical acclaim. In recent years, she bagged roles in "The Intern," "Just Getting Started," and "Velvet Buzzsaw." Her most recent Marvel movie was "Avengers: Endgame," grossing over $1 billion with all her Marvel works combined.

L-R) Billy Magnussen, Tom Sturridge, Natalia Dyer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Dan Gilroy, Rene Russo, and others | Photo by George Pimentel | Getty Images for Netflix

In 1999, Russo and her husband bought a house in Brentwood for $2.4 million. In 2019, they put it up for rent at $19,500 per month. The house, built in the early '90s, is situated over an acre of wooded hillside land. With four bedrooms and 3,700 square feet of living space, the property features canyon and mountain views. The couple also owns a residence in the Toluca Lake community and another Brentwood house, which was bought for $3.75 million.

Russo was born on February 17, 1954, in Burbank, California. Her father left the family when she was just two years old. During high school, she was given the nickname 'Jolly Green Giant.' In 1992, she married Dan Gilroy, a renowned screenwriter who wrote and directed "Nightcrawler." They have a daughter named Rose. The family currently lives in Brentwood, California.

Rene Russo and Dan Gilroy attend the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of "Velvet Buzzsaw" | Photo by Presley Ann | Getty Images

Who was Rene Russo in "Avengers"?

Rene Russo played the role of Thor's mother, Frigga in "Avengers."

Is Rene Russo still married?

Rene Russo has been married to screenwriter Dan Gilroy since 1992.

