What Is LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman's Net Worth?

Reid Hoffman, the American internet entrepreneur and venture capitalist, boasts a substantial net worth of $3 billion. His journey to becoming one of the most influential figures in Silicon Valley has been nothing short of remarkable. In 2017, the billionaire introduced the business and finance podcast "Masters of Scale." Launched on May 3, 2017, the podcast features Hoffman interviewing prominent entrepreneurs, business leaders, and politicians. The podcast won multiple Webby and Signal awards. In March 2023, Hoffman and Aria Finger started the "Possible" podcast, the first episode of which featured an interview with Trevor Noah.

Hoffman's most notable source of income is LinkedIn, a professional networking platform that revolutionized the way professionals connect and collaborate. The acquisition of LinkedIn by Microsoft in 2016 for an astounding $29 billion played a pivotal role in enhancing Hoffman's net worth. At the time of the acquisition, he held 14.5 million shares of LinkedIn, worth approximately $2.8 billion pre-tax.

Greylock Partners Investment Partner Reid Hoffman speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2016 at Pier 48 | Getty Images for TechCrunch | Photo by Steve Jennings

In 1994, Hoffman began his journey at Apple Computer, contributing to the development of eWorld, an early online service later acquired by AOL in 1996. Subsequently, he worked at Fujitsu before venturing into entrepreneurship with the co-founding of SocialNet.com in 1997. This pioneering platform focused on online dating and connecting individuals with shared interests, such as golf enthusiasts seeking local partners. During his tenure at SocialNet, Hoffman was involved with the founding of PayPal, an electronic payment service, and became a member of its board of directors. In January 2000, he transitioned to PayPal full-time as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Apart from LinkedIn, Hoffman has been involved in various business ventures. He co-founded the AI software company Inflection AI. Furthermore, he is a partner at the renowned venture capital firm Greylock Partners, where he actively participates as an angel investor in promising startups. His impressive portfolio includes early investments in companies like Facebook and Zynga.

Hoffman's personal life is as interesting as his professional career. Born on August 5, 1967, in Palo Alto, California, the business mogul developed a passion for tabletop roleplaying games at a young age. His journey took him from studying cognitive science and symbolic systems at Stanford University to earning a Master's degree in philosophy at the University of Oxford.

Reid Hoffman, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of LinkedIn, speaks onstage at The New York Times New Work Summit | Getty Images for New York Times | Photo by Kimberly White

He married Michelle Yee in 2004, and they currently stay in Seattle, Washington. Hoffman is actively involved in philanthropy, serving on the boards of several non-profit organizations. He has also made significant contributions to initiatives and organizations that focus on social impact and technology.

