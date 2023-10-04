Name Ree Drummond Net Worth $50 million Date of Birth 6 January 1969 Age 54 Years Gender Female Profession Chef, and TV personality Nationality United States of America

Ree Drummond, the famous American chef and TV personality, has a net worth of $50 million. She is married to Ladd Drummond, whose family owns a massive amount of land in the U.S. The Drummonds are one of the biggest landowning families in the U.S. Ree has hosted the popular show "The Pioneer Woman" on Food Network since 2011.

Ree Drummond (L) and Editor in Chief of Food Network Magazine Maile Carpenter speak onstage at Hearst Magazines' Unbound Access MagFront at Hearst Tower on October 17, 2017, in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

Ree Drummond earns money from several sources. She started with a successful blog called "The Pioneer Woman" in 2006, which won awards. She also created a recipe website called "TastyKitchen.com" and wrote many best-selling books. She appeared on a TV show, "Throwdown!" and later got her own show on the Food Network called "The Pioneer Woman."

Ree and her husband opened a restaurant, The Merc, and a bed and breakfast, The Boarding House, in their hometown Pawhuska. They also have a pizza place and an ice cream shop. They encourage tourists to visit the town and offer tours of their ranch. Ree Drummond is known for her business and entertainment skills.

Ree Drummond and guests attend The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration with Ree Drummond at The Mason Jar on June 6, 2017, in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

Ree Drummond possesses substantial assets that reflect her successful career. Her primary asset is her family's sprawling ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, which covers over 400,000 acres of land and includes their home, The Lodge, where she hosts her television show and photoshoots.

Ree Drummond's personal life is rooted in a love story that began in the mid-1990s when she met her future husband, Ladd Drummond, at a bar. They tied the knot on September 21, 1996, and Ree affectionately refers to Ladd as "the Marlboro Man" in her writings. The couple resides on a cattle ranch just outside Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where Ladd, a fourth-generation member of a prominent Oklahoma cattle ranching family, continues his cowboy work. Together, they are proud parents to four children – Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd. Alex has graduated from Texas A&M University, while Paige attends the University of Arkansas, and the family has chosen to homeschool their children.

Daytime Emmy Awards (2019) - Nominee for Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel, or Educational and Informational Program. New York Festivals (2019) - Winner of the Bronze World Medal in the Culinary Program category. New York Festivals (2017) - Winner of the Bronze World Medal in the Culinary Program category. Telly Awards (2021) - Winner of the Gold Telly in the Series - Food and Beverage category. Telly Awards (2019) - Winner of the Silver Telly in the Entertainment category. Telly Awards (2018) - Winner of the Bronze Telly in the General - Entertainment category.

How did Ree Drummond become famous?

Ree Drummond became famous through her blog, "The Pioneer Woman," and her TV show.

What is The Pioneer Woman Mercantile?

It's Ree Drummond's restaurant and shop in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Does Ree Drummond still live on a ranch in Oklahoma?

Yes, Ree Drummond still lives on a ranch in Oklahoma, about eight miles west of Pawhuska.

