Name Rebecca Hall Net Worth $7 Million Annual Income $1 Million + Source of Income Acting Date of Birth May 19, 1982 Age 41 years Gender Female Profession Actor Nationality British

Popular for her role in Christopher Nolan's thriller film "The Prestige," Rebecca Hall, the accomplished British-American actress, has earned a net worth of $7 million. An accomplished actress, Hall made her directorial debut with "Passing" in 2021. Having contributed to both English and American projects, her wealth is primarily derived from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Rebecca Hall attends "Danny And The Deep Blue Sea" opening night | Photo by Dia Dipasupil | Getty Images

In 1992, Hall made her first professional appearance in her father's television adaptation of Mary Wesley's "The Camomile Lawn" at the age of nine, more than a decade before her feature film debut in 2006 with "Starter for Ten." However, it was her breakthrough role as Sarah Borden in Christopher Nolan's "The Prestige" that truly catapulted her into the limelight.

She was then seen in Woody Allen's "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" in 2008, earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. She also appeared in Ron Howard's "Frost/Nixon" and the British fantasy-horror film "Dorian Gray." In 2010, she was cast in "The Town," earning recognition for her performance.

Hall won the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Paula Garland in "Red Riding: In the Year of Our Lord 1974" in 2010. She starred in the British horror film "The Awakening" and took on the role of Beth Raymer in the comedy-drama movie, "Lay the Favourite." Her performance in the BBC/HBO/VRT production of "Parade's End" earned her a BAFTA Television Award nomination for Best Actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Hall (@rebeccahall)

Hall also starred opposite Johnny Depp in Wally Pfister's directorial debut "Transcendence" in 2014, and later appeared in the romantic comedy "Tumbledown" as well as Joel Edgerton's directorial debut "The Gift." In the 2016 biographical drama "Christine," Hall delivered a captivating performance as real-life news reporter Christine Chubbuck.

Her role as Elizabeth Holloway Marston in "Professor Marston and the Wonder Women," in 2017 was positively received. She made her directorial debut with the drama "Passing" in 2021, before Netflix acquired the distribution rights of the film for $16 million. In the same year, she starred in the well-received horror-thriller "The Night House" and made her mark in the monster film "Godzilla vs. Kong."

Actress Rebecca Hall attends the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival | Photo by Venturelli | WireImage

Hall was born on May 3, 1982, in London, England. Her father was a stage director and Royal Shakespeare Company founder. She attended Roedean School and St Catharine's College, initially studying English literature before dropping out in 2002. From 2011 to 2013, Hall was in a relationship with director Sam Mendes, who was married to Kate Winslet at the time. She later married actor Morgan Spector in 2015 and has a child with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Hall (@rebeccahall)

- Gotham Awards 2008: Best Ensemble Cast for "Vicky Cristina Barcelona"

- British Academy Television Awards 2010: Best Supporting Actress for "Red Riding: In the Year of Our Lord 1974"

- Independent Spirit Awards 2010: Robert Altman Award for "Please Give"

- San Diego Film Critics Society Awards 2010: Body of Work for "Please Give"

- National Board of Review Awards 2010: Best Acting by an Ensemble for "The Town"

- Black Reel Awards 2022: Outstanding First Screenplay for "Passing"

- Black Reel Awards 2022: Outstanding Screenplay for "Passing"

Rebecca Hall | Photo by Edward Berthelot | Getty Images

When did Rebecca Hall make her on-screen debut?

Rebecca Hall made her on-screen debut at the age of ten in "The Camomile Lawn."

What is Rebecca Hall's educational background?

Rebecca Hall attended Roedean School and St Catharine's College, Cambridge, where she studied English literature before dropping out in 2002.

How many siblings does Rebecca Hall have?

Rebecca Hall has five paternal half-siblings: Edward, Christopher, Jennifer, Emma, and Lucy.

