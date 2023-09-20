From Success as Rapper to Fame Through a Scandalous Tape: All About Ray J's Journey and Net Worth
William Ray Norwood Jr., known popularly by his stage name Ray J, is a rapper, record producer, and reality TV star, who has amassed a substantial $14 million net worth. Cousin to hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg, Ray J first attracted fame with his hit single "Wait a Minute" back in 2001. He has also appeared in several reality TV shows including "Celebrity Big Brother" and "For the Love of Ray J." Beyond his music and TV stardom, Ray J is known for a scandalous video with Kim Kardashian that went viral.
What are Ray J’s sources of income?
Ray J's income trickles in from multiple avenues starting with his music career which began in the mid-'90s when he was signed by Elektra Records. His albums, including "Everything You Want" and "This Ain't a Game," have raked in significant revenue. As an actor, Ray J made his mark in TV shows like "The Sinbad Show," "Moesha," and "One on One," and in movies like "Mars Attacks!" and "Steel." Apart from "For the Love of Ray J," the musician has appeared in reality shows such as "Brandy and Ray J: A Family Business," "Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked" and "College Hill: Celebrity Edition."
Ray J's salary
It is estimated that he earns approximately $1 million per year from his diverse ventures, including reality TV, endorsements, and his role as the Chief Strategic Media Officer for MarijuanaStock.org.
Business ventures
Apart from being an entertainer; Ray J is also a savvy entrepreneur who founded Raytroniks, a line of consumer electronics, and co-founded the direct-to-consumer electronics brand Raycon.
Endorsement deals
Ray J has leveraged his fame to secure lucrative endorsement deals with Nissin Food Cup Noodles, Princereigns Ingrown Hair Serum, and Bootea.
Real estate and total assets
Ray J possesses a remarkable collection of assets, including luxury vehicles and real estate. His personal collection features a $315,000 Rolls Royce Ghost, a $270,000 Ferrari 458, and a $95,000 Range Rover. Furthermore, he owns multiple residences in Los Angeles, including a mansion in Hidden Hills that he acquired for $2.7 million in 2018.
Earnings growth by year
|2021
|$10.9 Million
|2022
|$11 Million
|2023
|$ 14 Million
Social media following
|3 Million followers
|2.8 Million followers
Personal life and awards
Ray J's personal life has been shaped by high-profile relationships, which include his close friendship with the late Whitney Houston. He married fashion designer Princess Love in 2016, and the couple has two children together. His sister Brandy Norwood is also a popular singer and actress, while his cousin Snoop Dogg is one of the most popular hip-hop artists around.
As for awards, Ray J received the BET Award for Best Collaboration for his song "Wait a Minute" with Lil' Kim in 2002, and the Soul Train Music Award for Best R&B/Soul or Rap Music Video for "Sexy Can I" featuring Yung Berg in 2008.
FAQs
Is Ray J still involved in music?
Yes, Ray J continues to pursue his music career and released "Raydemption" in 2022.
What is Ray J's most significant business venture?
Ray J's involvement in Raycon, a direct-to-consumer electronics brand, is one of his most notable business ventures.
How did Ray J become famous?
Ray J skyrocketed to fame in 2007 due to a sex tape with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
