Despite Giving Away Billions To Charities, MacKenzie Scott Is Still a Billionaire; What's Her Net Worth?

American rapper, singer and music video director Quavo is one of the three members of the popular hip hop group Migos. Migos is reportedly one of the world's highest-earning music groups, with combined earnings crossing $25 million per year between 2017 and 2018. Quavo has also featured in many hits, including Post Malone's "Congratulations" and more. As of 2023, Quavo's net worth is around $28 million.

The majority of his wealth is attributed to his music career. Apart from that, he also owns businesses. The rapper has made tons of money by touring with Migos. It was reported that the group gave 93 performances in one year.

Career

Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset initially formed a group called Polo Club. They later changed the name to Migos and went on to release mixtapes as well as studio albums, including "Juug Season," as well as "No Label."

The group's debut album titled "Yung Rich Nation," reached #3 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart and #5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. In 2016, he released the single "Champions" which saw Kanye West, Big Sean, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, and Desiigner. The song went Platinum in the US and topped the charts in several other countries.

He later joined Travis Scott to release the album "Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho." Quavo was also seen in Madonna's 2019 single "Future." He also appeared in "Intentions," Justin Bieber's fifth studio album.

In 2020, Quavo and Takeoff formed a separate duo after speculation that Quavo's ex-girlfriend Saweetie was cheating on him with Offset. The duo released the album, "Only Built for Infinity Links." The two later reunited to pay respect to their former band member Takeoff, who was murdered in 2022. Quavo was one of the main eyewitnesses of his murder. They were outside a bowling alley with 39 people when the shooting happened. He later recalled that he had fainted and had to be carried out of the place.

Quavo was born on April 2, 1991, in Athens, Georgia. His father died when he was just 4 years old. He dropped out of school when he was young, but finally completed High School at the age of 29. Quavo was in a relationship with rapper Saweetie from 2019 to 2021.

Quavo received two Teen Choice Awards and a Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song for "I'm the One." He also bagged the Choice Electronic/Dance Song for "Know No Better" and received the American Music Award for Favorite Song. He later received the Billboard Music Award nominations for Top Streaming Song and for "Congratulations." He has also bagged an MTV Video Music Award nomination for Best Pop Video for "Intentions" in 2020.

How is Takeoff related to Quavo?

Quavo is Takeoff's cousin.

What song did Quavo do for Takeoff?

Quavo has unleashed the official music video for “Hold Me," which is dedicated to Takeoff.

