Name Lil Jon or Jonathan H. Smith Net Worth $30 Million Salary $1,50,000 Annual Income $3 Million Sources of Income Music Albums, Shows, Appearances Gender Male Date of Birth January 17, 1971 Age 52 years Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer, and DJ

Lil Jon gained recognition as the main guy of the group Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz. The celebrated rapper, songwriter, record producer, and DJ is considered the founder of Crunk Music. Lil Jon has been instrumental when it comes to the emergence of the hip-hop genre 'Crunk'. Over the years he has produced several Billboard Hot 100, including "Salt Shaker," "Cyclone," "Get Low," "Snap Yo Fingers," "Damn!" and "Freek-a-Leek." As of 2023, Lil Jon's Net Worth is somewhere around $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Most of his earnings come from his music career as a singer and also a songwriter. He has earned close to $20 million in the last two decades. He has also earned a lot of money from being a DJ. As per some sources, Lil Jon earns close to $100,000 per night and is considered one of the most expensive DJs at present.

Lil Jon has a home in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta. The house sits on a 4,348-square-foot area and has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. He also owns a company that produces energy drinks called Crunk. He also has a line of Oakley sunglasses and a wine company that produces Merlot Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Lil Jon was born Jonathan Mortimer Smith in Atlanta Georgia on January 27, 1971. His father was an aerospace engineer and his mother was in the military. Jon was the oldest of 5 siblings. He was first hired by Jermaine Dupri who wanted him to work at So So Def Recordings. Jon worked from 1993 to 1996 and formed the Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz. The band's first single, "Who U Wit?" is credited as the first ever song in the genre of Crunk.

In 2000, the band released "We Still Crunk!" The album featured the single, "I Like Dem Girlz." He has several Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 singles, including "Get Low," "Freek-a-Leek" and "Yeah!" "Yeah!" which won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance. He and Pitbull collaborated with DJ Snake and released the global hit, "Turn Down for What" in 2013. Lil Jon is still known for writing songs for television and feature films. Some of his best works include "Girls Trip" and "Superfly."

Lil Jon married Nicole in the year 2004. The two share a son, Nathan who was born in 1998 and goes by the name DJ Young Slade. His son has been DJing since the age of 11. Lil Jon is an avid fan of sports and a fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers which adopted his hit "Turn Down for What" on third downs, changing it to "Third Down for What."

Jon is a strong supporter of education and works with two schools in Ghana to provide education to children. He also funds a primary school with more than 300 students. In the year, 2019, Jon was detained at the airport in Vietnam, for wearing $400,000 worth of bling. After a lot of effort from the U.S. Embassy, he was later released along with his jewelry.

Lil Jon | Getty Images | Leon Bennett

Lil Jon has won many accolades over the years like the American Music Awards, BMI London Awards, BMI Pop Awards, BMI Urban R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and more.

Who discovered Lil Jon?

Lil Jon was first hired by Atlanta music producer, Jermaine Dupri.

Does Lil Jon have children?

He has a son named Nathan who goes by the stage name, DJ Young Slade.

Why is Lil Jon called Lil Jon?

He once revealed in an interview, "Well it started in high school... I used to wear these glasses like Spike Lee, and they started calling me Lil Spike. Then I started hangin' out with another John and he had another friend named John also. The other John was huge, so they called him Big John, and I was the smallest so I was Lil Jon."

