Name Latto Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth December 22, 1998 Age 24 years Gender Female Profession Rapper, Songwriter Nationality United States of America

Latto, formerly known as Miss Mulatto, is a renowned American rapper who has made a significant impact in the music industry. Her net worth is estimated at $5 million, and she continues to solidify her financial success with a distinctive style and impactful lyrics.

Latto and 2Chainz attend Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 on November 02, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Jerritt Clark

Latto's journey to financial success began with her participation in the reality series "The Rap Game" in 2016. Competing under the name Miss Mulatto, she emerged as the winner and was offered a recording contract with So So Def Records. However, her independent spirit and desire for greater financial rewards led her to decline the initial offer, setting her on the path to becoming a successful independent artist. Her early singles and mixtapes, like "No More Talking" and "Latto Let Em Know," provided a solid foundation for her music career.

Latto's music career reached new heights when she officially changed her stage name to Mulatto in 2018. Her mainstream breakthrough came with the release of "Bitch from da Souf," a single that achieved Gold certification by the RIAA and peaked at number 95 on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequent releases, including EPs and her debut studio album "Queen of Da Souf," continued to propel her to success. Additionally, her collaborations with established artists like Trina and Saweetie on the remix of "Bitch from da Souf" and the hit single "Big Energy" showcased her versatility and contributed significantly to her income.

Besides her music career, Latto diversified her income by venturing into the business world. In 2017, she opened her store, Pittstop Clothing in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Alyssa Michelle Stephens, born on December 22, 1998, is popularly known as Latto or Big Latto. She is the daughter of Misti Pitts and Shayne Stephens. She attended Lovejoy High School in Clayton County, Georgia. With her mother being white and her biological father African American, Stephens faced bullying in school for being "light-skinned," leading her to adopt the stage name Miss Mulatto in her rap career, inspired by the "mulatto" racial classification.

Latto has encountered personal challenges that have shaped her as an artist and connected her with her fans on a profound level. In 2019, she found herself in a distressing situation when she was mistakenly arrested for a theft she did not commit. This unfortunate incident served as a turning point in her life, leading her to channel her emotions and experiences into her music.

- BET Awards 2023: Winner - Best Female Hip Hop Artist

- iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Winner - Best New Hip-Hop Artist

- MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2023: Winner - Song of Summer for "Jung Kook Feat. Latto: Seven" (Shared with Jungkook)

Latto interviews backstage at Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 on November 02, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Jerritt Clark

What is Latto's real name?

Latto's real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens.

When did Latto change her stage name?

Latto officially changed her stage name from Miss Mulatto to Latto in 2021.

What is Latto's most successful single to date?

Latto's most successful single to date is "Big Energy," which peaked at number 42 on the Billboard Hot 100.

