What Is Rapper DDG's Net Worth?

Name DDG Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth October 10, 1997 Age 26 Years Gender Male Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, YouTuber Nationality United States of America

DDG, a multi-faceted artist renowned for his achievements in the rap industry and beyond, has undeniably made his mark on the entertainment industry. DDG has an impressive net worth, estimated at around $2 million. DDG initially gained recognition on YouTube. This digital prominence has translated into millions of subscribers and billions of views, contributing significantly to his earnings. His music career is marked by hit singles like "Moonwalking in Calabasas," which further bolstered his financial standing. The rapper has also co-founded Zooted Music, his record label.

Halle Bailey and DDG attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023. Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

One of DDG's primary revenue streams is his thriving YouTube career. After deciding to drop out of college, DDG relocated to Los Angeles, where he kickstarted his YouTube journey. His content spanned a wide range, from engaging vlogs and entertaining pranks to captivating gaming videos. As he delved deeper into his passion for music, he began posting music videos of his original songs on various YouTube channels.

DDG started his journey with tracks like the diss record "Big Boat," and songs like "Balenciagas," "Free Parties," and "Lettuce," which garnered substantial attention on the video streaming platform. His breakthrough came with the release of the single "Givenchy" in late 2017. Following this success, DDG signed a record deal with Epic Records, providing him with new opportunities and a broader audience. He continued to release music, with projects like "Sorry 4 the Hold Up" and his debut studio album, "Valedictorian." The album included the certified Gold single "Arguments" and the catchy track "Push." His hit single "Moonwalking in Calabasas" in the summer of 2020 was a turning point in his music career, becoming his first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100 at number 82.

DDG's entrepreneurial side extends to his involvement in amateur boxing, adding another dimension to his income sources. In June 2021, he made his boxing debut against Nate Wyatt at an event in Miami Gardens, Florida. In a thrilling match, the rapper emerged victorious, winning via unanimous decision in the fifth round.

On February 18, 2022, the rapper unveiled his single "Elon Musk," featuring a collaboration with the renowned rapper Gunna. DDG expressed his deep admiration for the multi-billionaire business magnate and entrepreneur Elon Musk through this single. Reportedly, the artist made history as the "first rapper to shoot a music video with NASA's Zero Gravity Training," creating a visual spectacle that emulates the experience of a space mission.

In 2022, DDG started a romantic relationship with Halle Bailey, known for being one-half of the celebrated R&B duo Chloe x Halle. This budding romance quickly captured the spotlight, drawing significant attention from fans and the media, making them a prominent power couple in the world of music and entertainment.

DDG performs onstage during Gunna - The Gift Live at Barclays Center. | Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt

What is DDG's most popular song?

DDG's most popular song is "Moonwalking in Calabasas," which gained over 200 million streams and marked his entry into the Billboard Hot 100.

How did DDG start his career?

DDG began his career by creating YouTube vlogs and reaction videos. He later transitioned to music and gained recognition for his songs.

What is DDG's record label?

In 2020, DDG co-founded his record label, Zooted Music, which supports emerging artists in the music industry.