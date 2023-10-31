Name Busta Rhymes Net Worth $20 Million Gender Male Date of Birth May 20, 1972 Age 51 years Profession Rapper, record producer, actor Nationality American

Named among one of the 50 greatest MCs of all time, American rapper Busta Rhymes is known for his distinct rapping style and his lyrics, and has earned a $20 million net worth. He was one of the members of Leaders of the New School, a group that rose to prominence after they opened on tour for Public Enemy, and grew up with hip-hop greats such as Notorious B.I.G and Jay Z. He stood out for his rhyming style, which mixed internal rhyme and half rhyme at high speed. Apart from his music which fetched 11 Grammy nominations, Busta Rhymes was also known for his peculiar fashion and was named one of the best visual artists in hip-hop by MTV.

He has released more than 10 solo albums and is also the founder of the record label Conglomerate which was formerly called Flipmode Entertainment. His debut solo album, "The Coming," garnered attention, and his following two albums "When Disaster Strikes…" and "E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front" established him as an icon.

Rhymes made most of his money from his professional music career, with rapping and production bringing in a huge chunk of the revenue. He also earned an income from acting in movies and appearing on a few TV shows, apart from performing in live concerts.

By the summer of 1992, Rhymes was an established figure and began making guest appearances on songs by several artists such as The Notorious B.I.G, Big Daddy Kane, Brand Nubian, A Tribe Called Quest, and KRS-One. He continued to make more appearances on songs like "A Tribe Called Quest" and "Oh My God". He also collaborated with Puff Daddy, LL Cool J, Rampage, and The Notorious B.I.G who was his classmate.

In 2011, he was seen in the music video for "Look at Me Now" with Lil Wayne and Chris Brown. The single became very popular after which he signed with Cash Money Records. In the year 2019, he revealed that he was working with Dr. D.R.E on a brand new album.

Apart from music, Rhymes was seen in the film "Strapped" in 1993 and then again in "Higher Learning" which came in 1995. He was also seen in movies like "Finding Forrester," "Halloween: Resurrection," and "Breaking Point."

Trevor George Smith Jr Aka Busta Rhymes was born in Brooklyn, New York City on May 20 1972 to Jamaican-born parents. He also spent two summers in Britain with his mother as well as his younger brother as a child. Rhymes later joined his Long Island buddies Charlie Brown, Dinco D, and Cut Monitor Milo, to form the East Coast hip-hop group Leaders of the New School, which became pretty popular after they relaunched the hip-hop group Public Enemy.

Rhymes is the father of six children and is also a member of The Five-Percent Nation. He has also dealt with many legal issues and was arrested and charged with third-degree assault after he attacked a man in NYC. In the year 2007, he was again involved in an incident that involved his former driver. He was later arrested for driving while impaired and did not have a driver's license.

FAQs

What is Busta Rhymes famous for?

He is known for his fashion sense and rhyming techniques.

What rap group was Busta Rhymes?

He was part of Flipomode Sqaud, Leaders of New School and Asylum Street Spanker.

