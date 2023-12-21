He Is Famous for Playing Lord Voldemort in ‘Harry Potter’; What Is Ralph Fiennes’ Net Worth?

Name Ralph Fiennes Net Worth $50 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth December 22, 1962 Age 60 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Film Producer, Film Director

Ralph Fiennes is a renowned English actor holding a net worth of $50 million. He gained recognition for portraying notable villains such as the evil Nazi Amon Goth in "Schindler's List" and Voldemort in the "Harry Potter." His best works include films like "Quiz Show," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "The Menu," and "The English Patient."

Fiennes' acting journey began on stage, gaining recognition with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He debuted with the 1992 movie adaptation "Wuthering Heights," starring alongside Juliette Binoche. His breakthrough came with Peter Greenaway's controversial film "The Baby of Macon" in 1993. A year later, he became an international star with Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List," winning a BAFTA Award.

In 1994, Fiennes appeared in "Quiz Show" and in 1996, he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his role in the epic World War II romance "The English Patient." Later, he was seen in the romantic comedy "Maid in Manhattan" and the gangster comedy "In Bruges." In 1999, he produced and acted in "Onegin" and starred in the critically acclaimed "Red Dragon."

In 2005, Fiennes received acclaim for "The Constant Gardener," earning a British Academy Film Award nomination. His global fame grew tenfold with the role of Lord Voldemort in the "Harry Potter" series, starting with "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in 2005. He won a Tony Award in 2006 for "The Faith Healer" and appeared in "Clash of the Titans" in 2010.

In 2020, the actor lent his voice to a tiger character in the family adventure film "Dolittle," featuring Robert Downey Jr. In 2022, he starred as chef Julian Slowik in the comedy horror "The Menu," receiving a Golden Globe Award nomination. Two years later, he reunited with the director Wes Anderson in the short film "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar."

Fiennes tied the knot with English actress Alex Kingston in 1993. Unfortunately, the marriage ended in 1997 due to the actor's involvement with his "Hamlet" co-star, Francesca Annis. Fiennes and Annis were a couple for eleven years until their separation in 2006.

Fiennes has served as a UNICEF UK ambassador, contributing to projects in India, Uganda, Romania, and Kyrgyzstan. He is also a member of the Canadian charity Artists Against Racism.

How many Academy Award nominations has Ralph Fiennes secured?

Ralph Fiennes has been nominated for an Academy Award twice. Once in 1994 and another in 1997.

How many "Harry Potter" movies has Ralph Fiennes appeared in?

Voldemort first appeared in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," portrayed by the actor Ralph Fiennes. Apart from the fourth movie, Fiennes also plays Voldemort in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."

Who did Ralph Fiennes marry?

Fiennes met English actress Alex Kingston while studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. After dating for ten years, they married in 1993 but divorced in 1997.

