Name Rae Sremmurd Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Rapping Gender Male Date of Birth December 29, 1991, 7 June 1993 Age 30, and 32 Nationality American Profession Rappers

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee | Getty Images | Thaddaeus McAdams

Rae Sremmurd is an American hip-hop duo that consists of brothers Khalif "Swae Lee" Brown and Aaquil "Slim Jxmmi" Brown, who collectively have a net worth of $20 million. The two gained fame with their first couple of albums titled, "SremmLife, and "SremmLife 2," which were released in the years 2015 and 2016 respectively. Some of their hit singles include "Black Beatles," "No Type," Swang" and "No Flex Zone," helping their YouTube channel generate $7 million per year in revenue.

Slim Jxmmi | Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

The brothers have earned most of their money from music sales, concert performances, and a huge chunk from streaming. Their life took a turn when they met Jeniah Middlebrooks, with whom they would go on to form a hip-hop band named Dem Outta St8 Boyz. The crew went on to churn music videos on social media and was soon joined by their schoolmate Jermarcus Jackson as a DJ, and they soon stopped attending school to devote their entire time to music. They achieved regional success in 2010, although they were thrown out of their homes for leaving education. By this time the group consisted of 5 members and soon started working with Slaughter in Georgia. They gained traction by performing in Talent shows and even released a mixtape, but things didn't go as planned and they soon split. After returning to Georgia, the two brothers continued performing in small-scale concerts and talent shows, which set up their meeting with record producer Mike Will Made, who had a label named Made-it Mafia. The duo signed up with the label and decided to keep their stage name as Rae Sremmurd which is simply "Ear" and "Drummers" spelled backwards.

Success finally came in the year 2013 when they appeared on the mixtape by Mike Will Made It. The track was titled "We" and it later became their first-ever promo single. The duo went on to release songs like "No Flex Zone" and "Throw Sum Mo" and later the song reached number 36 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The duo also has their own music record label named SremmLife Crew Records. They have signed a native Mississippi rapper through the label and worked with him until he found success.

Swae Lee | Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

The brothers were raised in Tupelo, Mississippi and began making music when they were in school. Swae Lee has a daughter who was born to Brazilian model Aline Martins. The two have since broken up and Swae Lee reportedly filed for joint custody in 2022. He also has a son with his girlfriend Victoria Kristine.

Bet Awards- Nominated thrice in 2015 out of which they bagged one in the category of "Best Group."

Grammy Awards- Nominated in 2017 for the Song "Formation."

Kids' Choice Awards, USA- Nominated in 2017.

Billboard Music Awards- Nominated in 2017.

American Music Awards- Nominated in 2017 for "Black Beatles."

Instagram 11.2 Million Followers YouTube 8.55 Million Followers

Are Rae Sremmurd and Swae Lee brothers?

Yes, the two are brothers who were born in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Who wrote the Black Beatles by Rae Sremmurd?

The song was written by Gucci Mane, Slim Jxmmi, Swae Lee, and Mike Will-Made-It.

