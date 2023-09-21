Name Howard Stern Net Worth $650 Million Annual Income $90 Million Sources of Income hosting, acting and more Gender Male Date of Birth Jan 12, 1954 Age 69 years Nationality United States of America Profession TV Personality, Author, Actor, Talk show host, and more.

Radio talk show host Howard Stern | Getty Images

The well-known radio and television personality became famous for DJing on rock stations and hosting radio talk shows in the early 70s and 80s. He is also known for his radio show, "The Howard Stern Show", which gained popularity when it became nationally syndicated on terrestrial radio from 1986 to 2005. He used to be extremely honest on air. Given that Stern has been in the entertainment business for as long as he has, it's hardly a shocker that he is worth $650 million as of 2023.

His radio program was extremely popular in the morning slot. He left regular radio in 2005 and signed a five-year deal for $500 million with Sirius Satellite Radio. His show debuted in 2006 and since then he has earned more than $1 billion from Sirius alone. In 2020, he signed a 5-year extension with Sirius that is worth an astounding $120 million per year, or $600 million total. It's important to note that Stern makes around $90 million from the $120 million deal as this includes the show's production cost and salaries of personalities like Robin Quivers and Gary Dell-Abate.

Stern had a 4,000-square-foot apartment on the 54th floor of the Millennium Tower on the Upper West Side of Manhattan which had bought in 1998 for $4.9 million. He then bought the adjoining 1,011-square-foot unit for $5.75 million. In 2008, he paid another $15 million for two units on the 53rd floor located just below the penthouse he already owned. He paid $20 million for a slot in New York's Southhampton. He later had a mansion built on the land. In 2023, he paid $52 million for a mansion in Palm Beach Florida. The house boasts 12 bedrooms and offers amazing views of the ocean.

Howard Allen Stern was born in Jackson Heights in Queens, New York City on January 12, 1954, to Ray, who was an office clerk. His father served in Army during the World War II. Afterward, his father worked as a radio engineer at WHOM in Manhattan and co-owned Aura Recordings. Inc., a recording studio in Manhattan that made commercials and cartoons. Stern wanted to be in the radio business ever since he can remember. His dad even made a makeshift studio for him in the basement of their house where he would roleplay as a host.

When he turned 15, his family moved to Rockville Center, New York where he enrolled at South Side High School. He later went to college where he worked at the radio station WTBU that was started during his sophomore year. In 1974, he went to Boston University's School of Public Communications. He started working at the New York's Alan Watts in the film "Her" and later began working at WXRK in New York City in 1985 where he would stay for the next 20 years.

Stern was married to Alison Berns whom he had met through a mutual friend. The couple was married from 1978 to 2001. He later dated model Angie Everhart and actress Robin Givens. Stern then began dating Beth Ostrosky and the couple got married in 2008.

He has won numerous industry awards over the years including, Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, Golden Apple Awards, and Adult Video News Awards.

Instagram 1.3M Facebook 2.9M Twitter 753.8K

Getty Images | Dario Cantatore

Are Howard Stern and Robin Quivers friends?

Yes, the two are good friends and the two have built an incredible partnership over the years.

Did Howard Stern get nominated for an Emmy?

While he has been nominated for awards like the Satellite Award, Howard Stern has never been nominated for an Emmy Award.