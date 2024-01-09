Name Rachel Zegler Net Worth $3 Million Annual Income $1 Million+ Source of Income Acting Date of Birth May 3, 2001 Age 22 Years Gender Female Profession Actress Nationality United States of America

Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Polish Cinematographer and Director Janusz Kamiński’s Net Worth?

Rachel Zegler, the talented actress and singer, boasts a net worth of $3 million. Her breakthrough role as Maria Vasquez in Steven Spielberg's 2021 film adaptation of "West Side Story" not only contributed to her financial success but also earned her widespread acclaim. Her most recent projects include "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

Rachel Zegler attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | GettyImages | Photo by Taylor Hill | WireImage

Zegler's journey to success began with her YouTube channel, where she showcased her singing talent and garnered attention. Responding to an open casting call on Twitter, she secured the lead role in "West Side Story," marking her feature film debut. The critical success of the film, with seven Oscar nominations, further propelled Zegler into the spotlight.

Also Read: What Is Baseball Manager Joe Torre's Net Worth?

In 2023, Zegler was seen playing the role of Anthea in the superhero film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." She portrayed Lucy Gray Baird in the 2023 film adaptation of "The Hunger Games" prequel, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." She was also cast in Kyle Mooney's directorial debut film "Y2K."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler)

Also Read: What Was Actor, Director and Pulitzer Winner Sam Shepard's Net Worth?

Looking forward, Zegler is set to lend her voice to the lead character in the animated musical film "Spellbound," directed by Vicky Jenson, scheduled for release in 2024. Moreover, she has secured the lead role in the live-action adaptation of Disney's 1937 animated film, "Snow White," releasing in 2025.

Beyond her film accomplishments, Zegler has earned recognition in various media outlets. The actress was named one of the Breakthrough Entertainers of 2021 by AP Entertainment and was part of the Forbes 30 Under 30 class of 2022. Initially snubbed from the 94th Academy Awards, where "West Side Story" received seven nominations, Zegler's absence gained media focus. The Academy later invited her to present the award for Best Visual Effects, resolving the controversy.

Instagram 2 Million Followers Twitter 337.7K Followers

Rachel Zegler was born on May 3, 2001, in Hackensack, New Jersey. She attended St. Philip the Apostle Preparatory School and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 2019. She is of Colombian and Polish descent. Since 2021, she has been dating actor Josh Andres Rivera, whom she met on the sets of "West Side Story."

- Golden Globe Award 2022: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for "West Side Story"

- National Board of Review 2021: Best Actress Award

- North Texas Film Critics Association 2021: Best Newcomer for "West Side Story"

Rachel Zegler | Photo by Theo Wargo | Getty Images

What is Rachel Zegler's most popular role?

Rachel Zegler gained widespread recognition for her role as Maria Vasquez in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story."

What is Rachel Zegler's educational background?

Zegler attended St. Philip the Apostle Preparatory School and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 2019.

How did Rachel Zegler start her career?

Zegler first came into the limelight with her YouTube channel, after which she responded to an open casting call for "West Side Story."

More from MARKETREALIST

Dr. Michael Obeng Fixed the Gorilla Glue Hair Issue; What Is His Net Worth?

What Is 'Agents Of S.H.E.I.L.D.' Star Chloe Bennet's Net Worth?