Name Lawrence Bender Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Film & TV Productions Date of Birth October 17, 1957 Age 66 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Entrepreneur, Film & TV Producer

Renowned for producing iconic films like "Pulp Fiction" and "Reservoir Dogs," Lawrence Bender stands out as an exceptional American producer with a staggering net worth of $40 million. Apart from his success in traditional filmmaking, Bender has made significant contributions to the world of documentary films. Notable works include "An Inconvenient Truth," addressing environmental issues, "Countdown to Zero," exploring nuclear threats, "Killshot," "Earthsea," "Two Distant Strangers," and "The Harder They Fall." With an illustrious career spanning both fiction and non-fiction genres, Bender has firmly established himself as an influential figure in the entertainment industry.

(L-R) Michael Madsen, Lawrence Bender, and Quentin Tarantino | Getty Images | Photo by Nicholas Hunt

Motivated by his grandfather, Bender initially pursued a career in Civil Engineering. However, his true passion lay in films, music, and dance, drawing him towards the entertainment industry. In 1989, he began his journey by co-producing "Tale of Two Sisters" and gained substantial recognition with the groundbreaking "Reservoir Dogs," marking Quentin Tarantino's directorial debut. Bender expanded his influence by co-founding Bender Brown Productions with Kevin Kelly Brown, delving into TV shows like "Dr. Vegas," "Seven Seconds," and "Flesh and Bone." His notable success in both film and television has significantly contributed to his substantial net worth.

He is a member of the Pacific Council and serves on the advisory committee at the UCLA Institute. He also plays a pivotal role in the Global Zero Campaign, showcasing his dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realms of entertainment.

Lawrence Bender, Neil Jordan, Chloe Grace Moretz and John Penotti arrive at the premiere of Focus Features' "Greta" at the ArcLight Hollywood on February 26, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

After achieving massive success with "Pulp Fiction," Bender invested in a lavish $3.4 million Los Angeles home. Born and raised in The Bronx, he now dedicates his time to environmental activism in New York City as a co-founder of the Detroit Project alongside Laurie David, Ari Emanuel, and Arianna Huffington. Despite being currently single, the producer cherishes his role as a father to Misha Bender. While he has been in relationships with Alexandra Kabi, Molly Sims, Linda Taylor, Nadya Nepomnyashaya, and Leasi Andrews, he remains focused on his son.

In recognition of his contributions and achievements, Bender received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from The University of Maine on May 11, 2013. During the commencement ceremonies, he shared insightful remarks, making a positive impact beyond filmmaking. His engagement in societal and political affairs emphasizes his advocacy for various causes.

Lawrence Bender and Misha Bender attend UCLA's 2018 Institute of the Environment and Sustainability Gala on March 22, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. | WireImage | Photo by JB Lacroix

Lawrence Bender promotes his film 'Cops and Robbers' which is streaming on Netflix Twitter/@LawrenceKBender

- Awards Circuit Community Awards 1994: Best Motion Picture for "Pulp Fiction"

- Film Independent Spirit Award 1997: Best Feature for "Pulp Fiction"

- Awards Circuit Community Awards 2009: Best Motion Picture for "Inglourious Basterds"

- California International Shorts Festival 2018: Best Narrative Short for "A Civilized Life"

- Hollywood International Moving Pictures Film Festival 2018: Best Picture for "A Civilized Life"

- Black Reel Awards for Television 2018: Outstanding TV Movie/Limited Series for "Seven Seconds"

Sonja Guadalajara and Lawrence Bender attend the 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon on January 27, 2020, in Hollywood, California. Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Which are some of the best-recommended movies of Lawrence Bender?

Some of the best works of Bender include "Pulp Fiction," "Reservoir Dogs," "Four Rooms," "Inglourious Basterds," "Good Will Hunting," "From Dusk Till Dawn," and, "The Mexican."

Is Lawrence Bender married?

He has never married anyone but has had a few relationships.

How many nominations did Lawrence Bender score?

Bender's films have won a total of 8 Academy Awards and scored 36 nominations for his commendable work in the industry.

