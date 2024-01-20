Name Porter Robinson Net Worth $20 Million Salary $1 Million+ Source of Income Music Date of Birth July 15, 1992 Age 31 Years Gender Male Profession DJ, Record Producer Nationality United States of America

Porter Weston Robinson is an American DJ, musician, record producer, and singer. From a young age, he began producing music. At the age of 18, he signed a deal with Skrillex's record label, OWSLA, and released "Spitfire" in 2011, topping the iTunes Dance chart. His second studio album, "Nurture" was included on several year-end lists, such as Billboard's list of the "Best Albums of 2021." As of 2023, Robinson has a net worth of $20 million.

Porter Robinson | GettyImages | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Robinson's income primarily comes from his roles as a DJ, record producer, and singer. His successful albums, singles, and live performances contribute significantly to his wealth. A year after the success of his debut album, he released "Language," which also became a hit. Subsequently, he went on the "Language Tour" in 2012.

Later, Robinson co-wrote and provided backing vocals for Zedd's hit "Clarity." In 2012, his collaboration with Mat Zo, "Easy," achieved substantial success and spent two weeks in the #1 position on the Beatport Top 100 chart. In 2014, Robinson released his debut studio album, "Worlds," which included bass tracks and nostalgic melodies. His subsequent "Worlds Live" tour, marked by live singing and synthesizers, graced prominent music festivals.

In 2017, Robinson introduced his alter ego, Virtual Self, releasing an eponymous EP. The project included abstract three-dimensional art and cryptic messages, earning critical acclaim. "Ghost Voices" earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording. In 2021, the DJ released his second album, "Nurture," earning a spot on Billboard's "Best Albums of 2021."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by porter robinson (@porterrobinson)

Robinson was born on July 15, 1992, in Atlanta, Georgia. Porter is the second of four children in his family. He has three siblings: Nick, Robert, and Mark. He is friends with fellow DJs and record producers, Madeon and Dillon Francis.

In 2017, Robinson began dating Rika Mikuriya, and in 2023, they tied the knot. Despite struggling with depression in 2015, Robinson has emerged as a resilient artist, using his experiences as inspiration for his music.

- MTVU Woodie Awards: Artist of the Year (2015)

- Electronic Music Awards: Nominated for Single of the Year (2017)

- Grammy Awards: Nominated for Best Dance Recording (2021)

- Billboard Music Awards: Nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Album (2022)

Porter Robinson | GettyImages | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

As of 2023, Porter Robinson's net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

Porter Robinson was diagnosed with depression in 2015. His struggles inspired him to create his 2021 album, "Nurture."

In May 2023, Porter Robinson married Rika Mikuriya.

