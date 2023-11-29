Name Priya Rai Net Worth $4 Million Gender Female Date of Birth December 25, 1977 Age 45 Years Nationality India Profession Porn actress

Priya Rai, an Indian-American found her way into the limelight as a former adult star. With a net worth of $4 million, she made her mark in the industry by starring in around 100 adult videos for companies like Evil Angel, Digital Playground, Bang Productions, and Pure Play Media. She ranked #32 on Complex Magazine's "50 Prettiest Adult Stars of All Time" and #19 on "The Top 100 Hottest Adult Stars Right Now." She officially retired from the adult film industry in June 2013.

Adult film actress Priya Anjali Rai/Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

After leaving ASU, Rai entered the adult entertainment scene as a stripper. She stuck with that for quite a few years before transitioning into glamour modeling, focusing on shoots featuring lingerie and swimwear. Rai caught the internet's eye when she made appearances on sites like Foxes and Brazzers.

Priya Rai's career

At the age of 29, Rai ventured into the world of hardcore adult films. She appeared in "Cheating Wives Tales 8," "MILF Invaders 5," and "Busty Loads." Rai gained significant recognition in 2008, making appearances in various adult television series like "Big Tits Like Big Dicks," "Big Tits Boss," and "Milf Soup." That year, she also starred in videos such as "Jesse Jane: Kiss Kiss," "Surfer Girls 2," and "Busty Housewives."

Rai's remarkable performances earned her an AVN Award nomination for Best New Starlet, and she clinched the AVN for Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene in "Cheerleaders." In 2009, Rai continued her adult film journey with appearances in videos like "Tormented," "Doctor Adventures 6," and "MILF Gasms." One year later, Rai appeared in "Octopussy 3-D: A XXX Parody," "Bra Busters," "Squirt Squad," "Naughty Office 20," and "My Wife's Hot Friend 9." From 2013 to 2015, she worked in films like "Dirty Masseur 3," "My Friend's Hot Mom 38," "Barbarella XXX: An Axel Braun Parody," and "The Jack-Off List Vol. 1."

Adult film actress Priya Rai attends the 2017 Adult Video News Awards/Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Beyond her involvement in adult films, Rai took on a different role in the 2013 Indian film "Isis Rising: Curse of the Lady Mummy," a story set in Ancient Egypt. Her co-stars in the movie included James Bartholet and Michael C. Alvarez.

Priya Rai was born in New Delhi, India. Following her abandonment at birth, she found a new home through adoption by an American couple. Growing up in the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, she was raised by her adoptive father, who worked as a research engineer at Honeywell. Rai studied marketing at Arizona State University. However, she eventually decided to quit her studies and start a career in the adult entertainment industry.

