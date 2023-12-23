Sam Gores is the Talent Manager Behind the Likes of Ed Sheeran and Coldplay; Here's His Net Worth
|Name
|Sam Gores
|Net Worth
|$150 Million
|Sources of Income
|Business
|Gender
|Male
|Date of Birth
|1954
|Age
|68
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Talent agent
What is Sam Gores' net worth?
Known for a clientele that includes Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Stephen King, and James Wan, popular American talent manager Sam Gores is regarded as one of the best agents in showbiz, and has amassed a net worth of $150 million. He is best known for being the chairperson of Paradigm Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, which represents many artists including Jason Mraz, Toby Keith, and Janelle Monae. Gores is also associated with public advocacy and is one of the board of directors of the Geffen Playhouse.
What are Sam Gores' sources of income?
Gores earns most of his income from promoting artists in Hollywood and the music industry, as the owner of the Paradigm Talent Agency. He is a prolific businessman and has expanded his business over time by acquiring other agencies.
He started working as an agent at The Gage Group Inc which Martin Gage founded. Eventually, he started working as a staff. After a few years, he left to open his agency, SGA Representation. In the year 1986, SGA acquired The Jack FIelds Agency and changed its name to Gores/Fields.
Soon he got to represent Academy Award winner, Philip Seymour Hoffman, but was still described as the "most un-agent agent in the business" because of being human first. He started expanding his business through acquisitions, and by 1993, he started Paradigm, which is thriving today with clients like Julie Bowen and more. Paradigm moved its HQ to Beverly Hills and expanded its list of customers to include more clients from Hollywood.
Paradigm later entered the music market, acquired Monterey Peninsula Artists, and got clients like Toby Keith, Aerosmith, The Black Eyed Peas, and more.
Controversy amidst pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Paradigm laid off a huge chunk of the staff, which resulted in a lot of negative media attention and backlash from the employees. Gores was accused of cutting insurance for laid-off employees, which he later extended until 2020. One employee even filed a lawsuit, alleging serious misconduct on the company's part.
Public advocacy
Beyond his talent agency, he is also extremely active in public advocacy in and outside Los Angeles. He is also a member of the Recording Academy as well as the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Gores is also a part of the board of Geffen Playhouse and is active in the Center of Jewish-Arab Education in Israel.
Real estate and other assets
Gores once owned a condo in West Hollywood and sold it in 2014 to a book publisher for $3.1 million. He also had a mansion that he sold to the director-producer Todd Phillips for $17.25 million
Personal life
Sam Gores was born in 1954 in Nazareth, Israel, and grew up with his two brothers and three sisters. He moved to the United States with his father and siblings when he was fourteen years old. The families settled in Michigan where he started working at his uncle's grocery store. He later started working as a butcher while attending Genesee High School.
Gores was married to soap opera actress Jensen Buchanan, who is best known for roles in "One Life to Live," and "Another World." The pair got divorced a decade later in 2013.
FAQs
Who is the head of the paradigm?
Sam Gores is the Chairman and CEO who opened his first agency, SGA Representation, Inc., in 1986.
How does Paradigm make money?
The talent agency works with big clients in American music as well as the movie industry.
