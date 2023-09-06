Name George Lopez Net Worth $45 Million Salary $12 Million Sources of Income Comedy, Acting, Screenwriting Gender Male Date of Birth April 23, 1961 Age 62 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, Actor, Screenwriter, Television producer

The American comedian, actor, and talk show host George Lopez is extremely popular and is best known for his own show, "The George Lopez Show," which ran from 2002 to 2007. The series aired 120 episodes and is still popular in syndication. Apart from this, George Lopez is also the producer of the famous film, "Real Women Have Curves." George Lopez who started out as a standup comedian is worth a whopping $45 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

George Lopez earned quite a lot from his sitcom's five-year run. He earned around $12 million for each season. He was also the co-writer and therefore, entitled to 6.5% of royalties when the show was sold for syndication in 2007. This earned Lopez close to $20 million a year. Apart from this, he also earned close to $9 million from performing stand-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George 🇲🇽 Lopez (@georgelopez)

Lopez and his ex-wife wife Ann Serrano owned a home in LA's Toluca Lake neighborhood. They sold this home in 2004 for a whopping $1.85 million. He bought another home in the same area for $2.495 million. He deeded this home to his ex-wife and she sold the home in December 2022 for $5.25 million. Lopez bought another home in Los Feliz for $2.67 million. This home has 3.5 bathrooms and sits on a 4,100-square-foot area. This home also features a pool and a huge patio area in the backyard. The home has great views of the city and also a private master suite with a balcony.

Instagram 1.4 million followers Twitter 1.6 million followers

George Lopez was born on April 23, 1961, in Mission Hit, LA. He was the son of a migrant worker and a homemaker. He was abandoned by both his parents when he was fairly young and was raised by his maternal grandmother Benita Gutierrez, a factory worker, and step-grandfather, Refugio Gutierrez. Lopez started out as a standup comedian and was approached by actress Sandra Bullock to produce and star in a comedy movie. Lopez has earned recognition for movies like HBO's "Real Women Have Curves" which was released at the Sundance Film Festival.

George Lopez and Ann Serrano tied the knot in the year 1993 and their daughter was born in 1996. The pair separated in the winter of 2010 and the divorce was final by the next year. During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, he revealed that he was worth a lot more before the divorce and lost half of it. His ex-wife was really supportive in times of need and even donated one of her kidneys to Lopez so she was entitled to half of his fortune at the time of the divorce. Lopex has also talked about how he was once visited by Secret Service agents who had perceived his jokes as a potential threat against the president.

George Lopez | Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

How old is George Lopez?

The famous stand-up comedian and host is 62 years old.

Are Sandra Bullock and George Lopez related?

No, but the two go long back. The two have been friends since 2000 and have worked on productions together.

Are George Lopez and Mario Lopez related?

No, apart from sharing the surname, they don't have anything in common.

