Standing out for his unique punk-rap and switching voices while performing, Playboi Carti, the acclaimed Atlanta-born rapper known for his distinctive, mumbled lyrics, has not only made a profound mark in the music industry but has also achieved a net worth of $9 million. Playboi Carti's journey to prominence has been fueled by hit songs and a dedicated fan base as his influence is also visible in new artists such as Ken Carson and Yeat. From the most dangerous neighborhood in Atlanta, Carti started off under the alias $ir Carter, and started posting his music on SoundCloud, which bagged him a deal with Awful Records.

Playboi Carti performs during the Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bridgeview, Illinois. Getty Images | Photo by Barry Brecheisen

Playboi Carti's financial success is primarily driven by his thriving music career. After signing with Interscope, Carti catapulted into the mainstream with the release of his debut mixtape in April 2017. Following this, income from album sales, streaming royalties, and concert tours started flowing in. The mixtape's success, reaching number 12 on the Billboard 200, not only showcased Carti's artistic prowess but also contributed significantly to his growing net worth. The accompanying hit singles, "Magnolia" and "Woke Up Like This," further fueled his revenue through increased streaming and digital downloads.

The momentum continued with the release of his debut studio album, "Die Lit," in May 2018. Peaking at number three on the US Billboard 200 and achieving gold certification from the RIAA, the album established Carti as a commercial powerhouse. Collaborations with industry heavyweights like Nicki Minaj, Chief Keef, Young Thug, and Lil Uzi Vert proved to be lucrative partnerships.

Despite some of his new songs being leaked, their immense popularity translated into millions of streams, contributing to his streaming revenue. The official release of "@Meh" in April 2020 and his feature in Drake's "Pain 1993" the following month ensured further growth in income. The pinnacle of his financial success in this period came with the release of the 24-track album "Whole Lotta Red" in December 2020, debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200.

Playboi Carti's journey has been marred by legal challenges. In 2017, he faced domestic abuse charges following a dispute with his girlfriend outside the Los Angeles International Airport. Fortunately, the charges were eventually dropped. However, the following year, in 2018, Carti found himself in another legal tangle, receiving an £800 fine after reportedly punching a driver in Gretna, Scotland, during a tour. The incidents continued in 2020 when Carti was arrested in Georgia on charges related to drugs and guns. Despite the gravity of the accusations, he was released the following day on bonds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @playboicarti

Beyond the spotlight, Carti is in a relationship with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. The couple welcomed their son, Onyx Kelly, in 2020. While details about his personal life are generally guarded, glimpses are shared through social media and public appearances.

Grammy Awards (2022) - Nominee: Album of the Year for "Donda"

iHeartRadio Music Awards (2018) - Nominee: Best New Hip-Hop Artist.

Playboi Carti performs on day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. Getty Images | Photo by Burak Cingi

What is Playboi Carti's primary source of income?

Playboi Carti's primary source of income is his successful music career, including album sales, streaming revenue, and concert tours.

How many followers does Playboi Carti have on Instagram?

Playboi Carti has approximately 11 million followers on Instagram.

Does Playboi Carti have any business ventures outside of music?

Yes, Playboi Carti has explored ventures like collaborations with fashion brands and endorsements, adding diverse revenue streams to his portfolio.

