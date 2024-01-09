Name Michael Obeng Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Surgeries, Television Shows, Public Appearances Date of Birth 1973 Age 50 Years Gender Male Nationality Ghana Profession Plastic Surgeon, Television Personality

The renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng has an estimated net worth of $8 million. He is not only known for his exceptional surgeries but also for appearances on several reality shows. Specializing in hand, wrist, and microneurovascular surgery, Dr. Obeng is the director of MiKO Plastic Surgery and MiKO Surgery Centre.

Dr. Michael Obeng attends the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine's 10th Anniversary Event | Getty Images | Photo by Vincent Sandoval

Dr. Obeng, a distinguished Ghanaian plastic surgeon, not only holds the position of Director at MiKO Plastic Surgery and MiKO Surgery Centre in Beverly Hills but also serves as the President of Global Health Solutions, a healthcare consulting firm dedicated to promoting global well-being. He gained widespread recognition for providing pro bono treatment to Tessica Brown, successfully resolving the Gorilla Glue hair incident.

Over his career, Dr. Obeng has performed groundbreaking surgeries such as forehead reduction and rib removal. He has been a consultant for prominent media outlets, offering insights into the evolving facial structures of personalities like Kim Kardashian. In 2008, he established the non-profit R.E.S.T.O.R.E., contributing to over 500 reconstructive surgeries in African countries, earning the NAACP Humanitarian Award in 2013.

Dr. Michael Obeng (L) and Veronica Obeng at R.E.S.T.O.R.E: The Foundation For Reconstructive Surgery Charity Event | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Bezjian

Malia M. Cohen, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, and London Breed | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Gunter

Michael Obeng was born in a small town in Ghana in 1973 and spent his entire childhood in poverty. He relocated to the United States to attend Midwestern State University in Texas and later received his M.D. degree from the University of Texas Medical School.

In 2015, Dr. Obeng and his then-wife, Veronica, were featured on the E! reality television series "Second Wives Club." The following year, he took legal action against E! and its parent company, NBCUniversal, filing a lawsuit seeking an injunction to prevent the network from broadcasting any episodes that included him and his children.

A legal dispute arose in 2020 when Dr. Obeng and his surgery center faced legal action for posting unauthorized nude photos of a patient on social media. Despite appealing the judgment, the California Court of Appeal ordered the doctor to pay $600,000 for invasion of privacy and violation of the Confidentiality of Medical Information Act.

Dr. Obeng had been married twice before tying the knot with Veronica. However, this marriage ended in divorce as well. The surgeon has eight children, with three from Veronica. Apart from E!'s reality TV show, he was seen in TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" working as a plastic surgeon with his co-star Angela Deem.

- NAACP Humanitarian Award 2013

- GUBA Humanitarian Spirit Award 2017

- Ebony Magazine 75th Edition Power 100 Honouree 2020

- The Amanfoo Goodness & Excellence Award 2021

- HAPAwards International man of the year award 2021

- GHAPAC Humanitarian Award 2022

- Herman B. Barnett Award in Surgery and Anesthesia

Dr. Michael Obeng accepts an award onstage at the 23rd annual NAACP Theatre Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Scarnici

Is Dr. Michael Obeng married?

Dr. Michael Obeng was previously married to Veronica, but they parted ways soon after their wedding.

What is Dr. Michael Obeng's nickname?

Dr. Michael Obeng was nicknamed "The Surgeon's Surgeon" by his colleagues.

Which non-profit organization did Dr. Michael Obeng establish?

In 2008, Dr. Michael Obeng established R.E.S.T.O.R.E. (Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts).

Which TV show did Dr. Michael Obeng appear in?

Dr. Michael Obeng was seen in the E! reality television series "Second Wives Club."

