Name Chris Moss Net Worth $20 Million Annual Income 1 Million+ Source of Income Cosmetic Surgery Date of Birth Undisclosed Age Undisclosed Gender Male Profession Plastic Surgeon Nationality Australia

Chris Moss, the renowned Australian plastic surgeon, boasts a net worth of $20 million. This substantial wealth is attributed to his successful career as a cosmetic surgeon and involvement in the television show "The Real Housewives of Melbourne." Specializing in facelift and rhinoplasty, Chris has established himself as a leading expert in facial rejuvenation surgery and non-surgical rejuvenation technologies.

We were asked to 'mind' something for a while on Melbourne Cup Day. Thanks @emirates for a great day! pic.twitter.com/pOHc8t8Q0j — Dr Chris Moss (@DrChrisMoss) November 4, 2015

Chris introduced non-surgical technologies in Australia in 2008 by establishing the Liberty Belle Clinic. Recognized for its commitment to cutting-edge treatments, the clinic offers services like Botox and dermal fillers, along with invasive and noninvasive procedures like rhinoplasty and lip lifts. Situated in the upscale suburb of Toorak in Melbourne, the clinic's prime location contributes to its widespread appeal.

The surgeon's clientele includes prominent figures such as model Megan Gale, chef Karen Martini, and basketball player Elizabeth Cambage. Beyond procedures, Chris has created a skincare line called the Liberty Belle Rx. Launched both online and in select David Jones stores in 2020, the skincare range consists of 16 products, including the popular Braveheart cleanser.

Andrea Moss and Chris Moss attend La Capsule Royale Launch | Photo by Sam Tabone | WireImage

In 2017, Chris and his wife Andrea listed their Toorak apartment at 502 Toorak Road for rent at a rate of $1900 per week. The duplex, acquired by the couple in 2010, remains a controversial property. Despite winning the auction with a $2.11 million bid, a counter-offer of $2.6 million from an individual caused confusion, raising the reserve to $2.8 million. Providing evidence of misleading conduct, the County Court rewarded the couple with $200,000 in damages.

Andrea Moss and Chris Moss arrive at The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier Exclusive Preview at NGV International | Photo by Graham Denholm | Getty Images

Chris is married to Andrea Moss, a cast member of "The Real Housewives of Melbourne." Together, they have three children. Chris is an international member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is also a member of the Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the Australian Medical Association, and the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons.

What is Chris Moss' primary specialization in cosmetic surgery?

Chris Moss specializes in facelift and rhinoplasty surgery.

How did Chris Moss become associated with "The Real Housewives of Melbourne"?

Chris' wife appeared in the first season of "The Real Housewives of Melbourne," leading him to make appearances here and there.

Has Chris Moss faced any challenges in his career?

Yes. Chris Moss filed a defamation lawsuit against an individual who made negative comments about his reputation on an online forum.

