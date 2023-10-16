Name Piers Morgan Net Worth $20 Million Salary $2 Million Annual Income $10 Million Source of Income TV show Host DOB Mar 30, 1965 Age 58 years old Gender Male Profession Journalist, presenter, editor, TV personality Nationality British

Known for his controversial comments on sports, Hollywood, and political issues, Piers Morgan, a prominent English broadcaster, writer, and television personality, has garnered significant attention in the media world along with a $20 million net worth. With his distinctive style and often polarizing opinions, Morgan is best known for his stints on shows like "Good Morning Britain," "America's Got Talent," and "Britain's Got Talent."

Also Read: What Is “Friends” Co-Creator Martha Kauffman’s Net Worth?

Piers Morgan's fortune is built primarily from his work in broadcasting, journalism, and media-related ventures. His career has been diverse, spanning roles as a judge on talent shows, hosting talk shows, covering sports and even stepping into the world of newspaper editing.

Piers Morgan attends the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England/ Gettyimages/ Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Diane Keaton's Net Worth?

Morgan earned an annual salary of $2 million during his tenure as the host of "Piers Morgan Tonight." In 2008, he signed a two-year deal with ITV, which was reportedly worth $2.6 million per year.

Also Read: What Is the Net Worth of Actress Susan Walters?

While Morgan is known for his commentary and hosting, he's also ventured into endorsement deals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

Piers Morgan has invested in nine stocks, with a total valuation of $4 million. Some of the notable stocks in his possession include Visa, Amazon, ViacomCBS, PayPal, and Netflix.

Apart from his investments, Piers Morgan owns a total of eight real estate properties, including homes in Britain and Beverly Hills. Additionally, Piers Morgan's assets include a luxury yacht and cash reserves of over $6 million.

Year Earnings 2021 $10 Million 2022 $15 Million 2023 $20 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 8.5 Million Followers Twitter 2.1 Million Followers

Piers Morgan was married to Marion Shalloe in 1991, with whom he had three sons. However, they separated in 2004 and later divorced in 2008. In June 2010, Morgan exchanged vows with journalist Celia Walden, daughter of former Conservative MP George Walden. He currently resides in Kensington, London, and has two additional properties in Newick, East Sussex, and Hollywood, Los Angeles.

In 2023, Morgan was awarded the Scoop of the Year at the British Sports Journalism Awards for his interview with Cristiano Ronaldo in the year 2022. Later in June 2023, he received the TRIC Award for Interview of The Year for the same broadcast.

Piers Morgan attends the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover/ Photo by Emma McIntyre/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

What is Piers Morgan's primary source of income?

Piers Morgan's primary source of income comes from his broadcasting and television career, including hosting and presenting shows.

How much is Piers Morgan's net worth?

Piers Morgan's net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

What are some of the notable stocks in Piers Morgan's investment portfolio?

Piers Morgan's investment portfolio includes stocks like Visa, Amazon, ViacomCBS, PayPal, and Netflix.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Cult Classics Like 'Halloween' to Haunting Soundtracks: John Carpenter's Talents and Net Worth

His Comeback Role in 'The Whale' Got Him Oscars: What Is Brendan Fraser's Net Worth?